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EQS-News: Northern Data AG – Invitation to Annual General Meeting on 25 August 2026

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EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Northern Data AG – Invitation to Annual General Meeting on 25 August 2026

15.07.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Northern Data AG – Invitation to Annual General Meeting on 25 August 2026

Frankfurt am Main – 15 July 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data Group” or “the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, has today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held as a virtual meeting from 10.00 a.m. (CEST) on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.

The full text of the invitation to the AGM 2026, including the agenda and explanations for each item, can be found (German language only) on the Group’s website at https://northerndata.de/en/investor-relations/publications/annual-general-meeting-2026.

For registered shareholders of Northern Data AG or their proxies, the full AGM will be streamed live at https://northerndata.m2v-apps.de from 10.00 a.m. (CEST).

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About Northern Data, now part of Quake AI:

Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) is now part of Quake AI, a leading provider of full-stack AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world’s most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation.

The company has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across ten global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data’s best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata.de
 
 
Investor Relations:

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Jose Cano 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
E-Mail:ir@northerndata.de

 


15.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32
EQS News ID: 2366454

 
End of News EQS News Service

2366454  15.07.2026 CET/CEST

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