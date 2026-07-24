EQS-News: Noteholders of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes approve amendments to the terms and conditions of the notes by a large majority

EQS-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate

Noteholders of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes approve amendments to the terms and conditions of the notes by a large majority



31.07.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Noteholders of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes approve amendments to the terms and conditions of the notes by a large majority

Noteholders approve, by a large majority, the amendments to the terms and conditions of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes

Amendments to the other notes issued by the ACCENTRO Group are being made in parallel

Berlin, 31 July 2026 – The Management Board of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (“ACCENTRO” or “Company”) announces that the holders of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes (ISIN: DE000A254YS5) have, in a vote without meeting, approved by a large majority the amendment of the bond terms and conditions in accordance with the proposed resolution set forth in the invitation to a vote without meeting published on July 8, 2026. 84.84% of the notes’ par value participated in the vote. The noteholders approved the proposed resolution with 99.57% of the votes cast, thereby achieving the required majority.

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At the same time, the Company is coordinating with the respective noteholders to prepare and implement the corresponding amendments to (i) the Reinstated 2029 Senior Notes (ISIN: DE000A3H3D51), (ii) the Super Senior Notes (ISIN: DE000A4DFWD1), and (iii) the East Refinancing Notes (ISIN: DE000A4DFNY6) issued by ACCENTRO East Holding GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Management Board expects that the implementation of the amendments to all four notes issues will be completed by mid-September 2026.

Katja Bielecke: “We would like to thank the noteholders of the Reinstated 2026 Senior Notes for their outstanding support of the Company and the trust they have placed in the Management Board, which is reflected in the high level of approval for the amendment to the bond terms and conditions. The flexibility gained as a result enables the Management Board to consistently pursue the restructuring path it has embarked upon and to increase the value of ACCENTRO and its group companies.”

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About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in housing privatisation in Germany. In addition to Berlin, its regional focus includes major cities and conurbations in Central Germany and the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. ACCENTRO’s business activities comprise three core areas: Tenant-oriented sales of apartments to private owner-occupiers and capital investors as well as the sale of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, the management of its own real estate portfolio and services for third parties. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG shares are partially listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A40ZVK, ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3). Further shares are not listed (WKN: A40ZWH, ISIN: DE000A40ZWH7). www.accentro.de



Press and Public Relations Contact:

Theresa Walz

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

10625 Berlin

Email: walz@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 88 71 81 572



Investor Relations contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

10625 Berlin

Email: eisenlohr@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 88 71 81 272