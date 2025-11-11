EQS-News: NOTICE OF CALLING OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
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EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Results
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Those entitled to attend and exercise voting rights are hereby called to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting at the Company’s registered office in Brescia, Corso Giuseppe Zanardelli 38, on April 28, 2026 at 08:30 a.m. on first call and, if necessary, on April 29, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. on second call, to discuss and resolve upon the following:
Agenda
- Approval of the Company’s financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 and renewal of the expiring corporate bodies; related and consequent resolutions;
- Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2026–2027–2028;
- Any other business.
Rigsave S.p.A.
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Michele Basilicata
Chied of the Board of Directors
10.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rigsave S.p.A.
|Corso Zanardelli, 38
|25121 Brescia
|Italy
|E-mail:
|info@rigsave.com
|Internet:
|www.rigsave.com
|ISIN:
|IT0005526295
|WKN:
|A3D8N4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|EQS News ID:
|2306484
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2306484 10.04.2026 CET/CEST
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