EQS-News: NOTICE OF CALLING OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Results

NOTICE OF CALLING OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING



10.04.2026 / 11:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Those entitled to attend and exercise voting rights are hereby called to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting at the Company’s registered office in Brescia, Corso Giuseppe Zanardelli 38, on April 28, 2026 at 08:30 a.m. on first call and, if necessary, on April 29, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. on second call, to discuss and resolve upon the following:

Agenda

- Approval of the Company’s financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 and renewal of the expiring corporate bodies; related and consequent resolutions;

- Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2026–2027–2028;

- Any other business.



Any amendments and/or additions to the information contained in this notice, including lists relating to the appointment of members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, will be made available on the Company’s website (https://rigsave.com/, section “Investor Relations”, “Shareholders’ Meeting”) and through any other means provided for by applicable laws or regulations.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Rigsave S.p.A.Michele BasilicataChied of the Board of Directors