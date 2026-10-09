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EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Changes in Management Board

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EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Novem Group S.A.: Changes in Management Board

09.10.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Novem Group S.A.: Changes in Management Board

Luxembourg, 09 October 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Novem Group S.A. has accepted Florian Sandner’s request to step down from his position as Chief Operating Officer (COO) prior to the end of his term and at his own request.

His current areas of responsibility will be allocated among the remaining members of the Management Board.

The Supervisory Board of Novem Group S.A. regrets Florian Sandner’s decision and would like to express its sincere appreciation for the successful and trusted cooperation over the past years.

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About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a developer and supplier of exclusive trim elements and decorative functional components for mobility. As the global leader in high-end car interiors, the Company also leverages its expertise in the premium exterior trim market and further diversifies its portfolio into adjacent mobility segments. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, Novem offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a globally diversified customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovenia, Honduras, Mexico, the USA and China. Novem employs about 4,100 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of around €511 million in FY 2025/26.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations Press Contact
Sophie Badura Isabel Henninger
Manager Communications & Phone: +49 174 940 9955
Investor Relations E-Mail: isabel.henninger@kekstcnc.com
Phone: +49 9205 18 1676  
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com  

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09.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 222100KIY63U7PV8N251
EQS News ID: 2413448

 
End of News EQS News Service

2413448  09.10.2026 CET/CEST

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