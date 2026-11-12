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EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: HY 2026/27 figures reflect improved profitability

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EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Results
Novem Group S.A.: HY 2026/27 figures reflect improved profitability

12.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Novem Group S.A.: HY 2026/27 figures reflect improved profitability

  • HY 2026/27 revenue of €276.3 million, +8.6% above HY 2025/26
  • Adj. EBIT1 of €19.5 million, +26.8% above PY
  • Higher revenue driven by Tooling business

Luxembourg, 12 November 2026 – Novem Group S.A. today published its half-year figures for the financial year 2026/27. In the first six months of 2026/27, the Group generated total revenue of €276.3 million, up 8.6% compared to previous year amid ongoing headwinds in the global automotive market and diverging regional developments.

Robust revenue development

In Q2 2026/27, revenue Series of €110.5 million declined by -4.8% compared to last year, mainly driven by Americas, but partly offset by Europe and Asia. On the other hand, revenue Tooling of €33.2 million surpassed previous year notably by €23.8 million, benefiting from several project closures and was the main contributor to higher revenue. On a segmental basis, top line in Europe (€+26.5 million y/y) increased markedly, mainly supported by favourable Tooling business. By contrast, revenue in Americas (€-7.0 million y/y) fell short of prior year largely due to lower Series business, while higher Tooling provided a partial offset. In Asia (€-1.3 million y/y), top line decreased, primarily attributable to weaker revenue Tooling, partly compensated by modest growth in Series.

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Adj. EBIT of €10.7 million in Q2 2026/27 exceeded last year by €3.0 million and translated into an Adj. EBIT margin1 of 7.5% (PY: 6.1%). The increase in operating result was driven by higher top line due to strong revenue Tooling, in particular following several project closures in Europe.

Investments with focus on Europe

Free cash flow1 of €13.7 million in the second quarter of financial year 2026/27 was below prior year’s figure of €15.8 million by €-2.1 million. The minor deterioration was mainly attributable to lower cash flow from operating activities in comparison to previous year due to an increase in receivables and higher deferred expenses.

In the second quarter of financial year 2026/27, capital expenditure1 of €2.1 million declined by €-0.3 million compared to last year (€2.4 million). Most of capex was related to investments in the central office in Vorbach (Germany) and the plant in Pilsen (Czech Republic). The reduced investments resulted in an underlying capex ratio of 1.5% (PY: 1.9%).

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Improved net leverage ratio

As of 30 September 2026, total working capital1 amounted to €139.5 million and was therefore higher than prior year’s figure of €137.2 million. The unfavourable deviation of €-2.3 million was primarily driven by higher trade receivables, contract assets and inventories.

Gross financial debt1 of €191.9 million recorded notably below last year (30 September 2025: €292.1 million) by €-100.2 million. As of 30 September 2026, net financial debt1 totalled €101.6 million and improved compared to previous year’s figure of €138.7 million. Accordingly, the net leverage ratio1 decreased notably to 1.6x Adj. EBITDA1 from 2.0x in the prior year.

The interim report for the first half of the financial year 2026/27 can be found on the Investor Relations website at Reports & Presentations.

_______________________

1   For the definition/calculation of the used Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), please refer to the glossary provided in the corresponding interim report for the first half of financial year 2026/27, which can be found on the Investor Relations website under Reports & Presentations.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a developer and supplier of exclusive trim elements and decorative functional components for mobility. As the global leader in high-end car interiors, the Company also leverages its expertise in the premium exterior trim market and further diversifies its portfolio into adjacent mobility segments. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, Novem offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a globally diversified customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovenia, Honduras, Mexico, the USA and China. Novem employs about 4,100 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of around €511 million in FY 2025/26.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations Press Contact
Sophie Badura Isabel Henninger
Manager Communications & IR Phone: +49 174 940 9955
Phone: +49 9205 18 1676 E-Mail: isabel.henninger@kekstcnc.com
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com  

12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 222100KIY63U7PV8N251
EQS News ID: 2433018

 
End of News EQS News Service

2433018  12.11.2026 CET/CEST

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