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EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the HY 2026/27 results presentation on 12 November 2026

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EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference
Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the HY 2026/27 results presentation on 12 November 2026

05.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the HY 2026/27 results presentation on 12 November 2026

Luxembourg, 05 November 2026 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 12 November 2026 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CET. Markus Wittmann (CEO) and Benjamin Retzer (CFO) will present the half-year results 2026/27 (April to September 2026) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20261112

Alternatively, you can listen to the presentation via conference call using the registration link below:

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https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=9855566&linkSecurityString=1e0e41aacc

Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.

The interim report and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 12 November 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CET on the Investor Relations website.

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About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a developer and supplier of exclusive trim elements and decorative functional components for mobility. As the global leader in high-end car interiors, the Company also leverages its expertise in the premium exterior trim market and further diversifies its portfolio into adjacent mobility segments. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, Novem offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a globally diversified customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovenia, Honduras, Mexico, the USA and China. Novem employs about 4,100 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of around €511 million in FY 2025/26.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Sophie Badura
Manager Communications & IR
Phone: +49 9205 18 1676
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com


05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 222100KIY63U7PV8N251
EQS News ID: 2428384

 
End of News EQS News Service

2428384  05.11.2026 CET/CEST

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