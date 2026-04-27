EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the preliminary FY 2025/26 results presentation on 28 May 2026
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EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Conference
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Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the preliminary FY 2025/26 results presentation on 28 May 2026
Luxembourg, 21 May 2026 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 28 May 2026 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Markus Wittmann (CEO) and Benjamin Retzer (CFO) will present the preliminary FY 2025/26 results (April 2025 to March 2026) followed by a Q&A session.
The event can be followed via webcast:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20260528
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https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=6941453&linkSecurityString=14300fd34f
Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.
The presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 28 May 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.
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About Novem
Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovenia, Honduras, Mexico, the USA and China. Novem employs about 4,500 people at 11 locations and achieved revenue of more than €541 million in FY 2024/25.
For more information, please visit www.novem.com.
Contact Investor Relations
Sophie Badura
21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Novem Group S.A.
|19, rue Edmond Reuter
|L-5326 Contern
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2356314745
|WKN:
|A3CSWZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2321440
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2321440 21.05.2026 CET/CEST
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