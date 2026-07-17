EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2026/27 results presentation on 30 July 2026
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EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
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Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2026/27 results presentation on 30 July 2026
Luxembourg, 23 July 2026 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 30 July 2026 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Markus Wittmann (CEO) and Benjamin Retzer (CFO) will present the first quarter results 2026/27 (April to June 2026) followed by a Q&A session.
The event can be followed via webcast:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20260730
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https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=3465287&linkSecurityString=a4c5e5404
Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.
The interim statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 30 July 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.
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About Novem
Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a developer and supplier of exclusive trim elements and decorative functional components for mobility. As the global leader in high-end car interiors, the Company also leverages its expertise in the premium exterior trim market and further diversifies its portfolio into adjacent mobility segments. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, Novem offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a globally diversified customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovenia, Honduras, Mexico, the USA and China. Novem employs about 4,100 people at 11 locations and achieved revenue of around €511 million in FY 2025/26.
For more information, please visit www.novem.com.
Contact Investor Relations
Sophie Badura
23.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Novem Group S.A.
|19, rue Edmond Reuter
|L-5326 Contern
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2356314745
|WKN:
|A3CSWZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|222100KIY63U7PV8N251
|EQS News ID:
|2369296
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2369296 23.07.2026 CET/CEST
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