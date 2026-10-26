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EQS-News: OHB acquires stake in MediaMobil to strengthen satellite communications capabilities

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EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Investment
OHB acquires stake in MediaMobil to strengthen satellite communications capabilities

26.10.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Bremen, October 26, 2026. OHB and MediaMobil Communication GmbH have entered into a strategic partnership. As part of this collaboration, OHB will acquire a 25 percent stake in MediaMobil through a capital increase.

MediaMobil and OHB have worked closely together since 2020 on the development of launch solutions from the North Sea. This cooperation has evolved into a close and trusted partnership, which is now being further strengthened through the investment agreement.

Through this investment, OHB is strategically expanding its capabilities in satellite communications and further strengthening its portfolio across the entire value chain. The partnership underscores the strategic importance of innovative communications solutions for future applications in the space and digital sectors.

"I am delighted that we are deepening and strengthening our partnership with MediaMobil through this investment. OHB and MediaMobil are two Bremen-based companies that are moving closer together in the strategically important future field of satellite communications, complementing each other’s strengths and expertise, while also being almost neighbors," said Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB.

MediaMobil Communication GmbH is a specialized provider of mobile communications and connectivity solutions based in Bremen. The company develops and operates innovative technologies that enable reliable communications in demanding environments such as deserts, disaster areas, and offshore locations.

"OHB's investment marks an important step in the further development of our crisis and emergency communications business, an area in which satellite communications is playing an increasingly important role. In addition, it enables our participation in large-scale projects and in the defense sector, where MediaMobil can contribute more than 30 years of experience in the development and operation of satellite services," said Andreas Nil, Managing Partner of MediaMobil.
Contact:

Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de

26.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: info@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70
EQS News ID: 2422092

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2422092  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

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