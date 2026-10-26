EQS-News: OHB acquires stake in MediaMobil to strengthen satellite communications capabilities

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Investment

OHB acquires stake in MediaMobil to strengthen satellite communications capabilities



26.10.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Bremen, October 26, 2026. OHB and MediaMobil Communication GmbH have entered into a strategic partnership. As part of this collaboration, OHB will acquire a 25 percent stake in MediaMobil through a capital increase.



MediaMobil and OHB have worked closely together since 2020 on the development of launch solutions from the North Sea. This cooperation has evolved into a close and trusted partnership, which is now being further strengthened through the investment agreement.



Through this investment, OHB is strategically expanding its capabilities in satellite communications and further strengthening its portfolio across the entire value chain. The partnership underscores the strategic importance of innovative communications solutions for future applications in the space and digital sectors.



"I am delighted that we are deepening and strengthening our partnership with MediaMobil through this investment. OHB and MediaMobil are two Bremen-based companies that are moving closer together in the strategically important future field of satellite communications, complementing each other’s strengths and expertise, while also being almost neighbors," said Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB.



MediaMobil Communication GmbH is a specialized provider of mobile communications and connectivity solutions based in Bremen. The company develops and operates innovative technologies that enable reliable communications in demanding environments such as deserts, disaster areas, and offshore locations.



"OHB's investment marks an important step in the further development of our crisis and emergency communications business, an area in which satellite communications is playing an increasingly important role. In addition, it enables our participation in large-scale projects and in the defense sector, where MediaMobil can contribute more than 30 years of experience in the development and operation of satellite services," said Andreas Nil, Managing Partner of MediaMobil.

Contact:



Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de



Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

26.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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