DAX 25.598 +0,0%ESt50 6.153 -0,2%MSCI World 4.927 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,85 +1,6%Nas 26.478 +1,2%Bitcoin 73.032 +0,5%Euro 1,1128 -0,0%Öl 115,2 +1,2%Gold 4.046 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-News: OHB and Astroscale sign agreement to strengthen international cooperation on space security and orbital services capabilities

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
OHB SE
251.00 EUR 12.50 EUR 5.24 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Agreement
OHB and Astroscale sign agreement to strengthen international cooperation on space security and orbital services capabilities

28.10.2026 / 11:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Bremen, October 28, 2026 – OHB SE and Astroscale Holdings Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to investigate joint opportunities in space security, space domain awareness and in-orbit servicing, further strengthening industrial cooperation between Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan.

The agreement was announced at a German-Japanese industry event held at the German Embassy in Tokyo on the sidelines of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's trip to Asia. It establishes a framework for identifying potential joint activities that leverage the strengths of both companies to address the growing demand for resilient and secure space systems.

As satellite services become increasingly essential for communications, navigation, Earth observation and security applications, safeguarding space-based infrastructure is becoming a strategic priority for governments and commercial operators alike. Through the MoU, OHB and Astroscale will explore opportunities to combine their respective expertise in satellite systems engineering, mission operations, space situational awareness and in-orbit services.

A particular focus will be placed on cooperation between OHB in Germany and Astroscale's UK entity, while also examining opportunities involving Astroscale's activities in Japan and other international markets. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing technologies that contribute to the long-term usability and security of the space environment.

"Space infrastructure has become indispensable to modern society and must be protected accordingly," said Markus Moeller, CSO at OHB SE. "Combining our expertise with Astroscale's unique capabilities in in-orbit servicing will allow us to explore innovative approaches supporting secure and resilient space operations. We see significant potential in working together to address evolving customer requirements and future challenges in orbit."

Nobu Okada, founder and CEO of Astroscale, said: "The future of space security will be built on trusted partnerships between allied nations. While sovereign capabilities remain important, many of the challenges facing spacefaring nations are too complex and too interconnected for any single country to address alone.

By bringing together complementary expertise from Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan through this collaboration, we are helping to build the industrial relationships and capabilities needed to support the long-term security, resilience and usability of the space domain."

The agreement reflects a broader trend toward international cooperation in the space sector, where increasingly complex missions and emerging challenges require close collaboration between trusted industrial partners. By combining complementary expertise, OHB and Astroscale aim to help advance technologies that contribute to a safe and secure future in space.
Contact:

Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de

28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: info@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70
EQS News ID: 2423822

 
End of News EQS News Service
Werbung

2423822  28.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle OHB Aktie News

Werbung

OHB Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für OHB nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
27.10.26 OHB SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.10.26 OHB SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.09.26 OHB SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.09.26 OHB SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.09.26 OHB SE Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.