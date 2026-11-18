EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Agreement

OHB and SUAS Aerospace sign agreement to advance development of European launch infrastructure in Ireland



18.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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Werbung OHB and SUAS Aerospace sign agreement to advance development of European launch infrastructure in Ireland



Bremen, November 18, 2026 – OHB and Irish spaceport developer SUAS Aerospace have signed an agreement to support the development of launch infrastructure in Ireland.



As demand for European launch services continues to grow, expanding launch infrastructure is becoming increasingly important. Through their collaboration, SUAS Aerospace and OHB's dedicated launch infrastructure subsidiary, TESC (The European Spaceport Company), aim to support the development of additional launch opportunities in Europe and strengthen the continent's space transportation ecosystem. The long-term objective is to help diversify access to space through launch sites at different locations across Europe.

As part of the partnership, TESC will provide specialist expertise in site evaluation and launch infrastructure planning to assess the suitability of locations on Ireland's west coast for future launch operations. The collaboration will define key technical and operational requirements and support the next stages of project development.



The agreement was signed today during Space Tech Expo Europe 2026 in Bremen by Sabine von der Recke, Managing Director of TESC, and Rory Fitzpatrick, CEO of SUAS Aerospace.



Sabine von der Recke said: "It’s great to continue our fruitful work with SUAS and enter into the next phase. We see a strong demand in European access to space, and the Irish initiative driven by SUAS is exactly what is needed in the coming years."



Rory Fitzpatrick added: "We are really excited to be on this path with OHB. Europe needs to strengthen its independent access to space, with a growing demand for launch capability and infrastructure based within Europe. Ireland has an opportunity to play an important role in meeting that need.



Working with OHB, we are taking a critical first step towards developing this capability from the West Coast of Ireland. This phase will provide the technical foundations needed to inform the next stages of project development."



In addition to the agreement signed today, TESC is currently engaged in discussions with a range of stakeholders across Europe with the aim of enabling launch capabilities at multiple locations. By broadening the range of available launch sites, the company seeks to contribute to a more resilient and competitive European space ecosystem while expanding launch opportunities for a wide range of users and launch vehicles.

Contact:



Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de



Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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