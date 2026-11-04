EQS-News: OHB awarded EUR 554 million contract for new Copernicus Sentinel-3 Next Generation Topography satellite

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Contract

OHB awarded EUR 554 million contract for new Copernicus Sentinel-3 Next Generation Topography satellite



04.11.2026 / 13:06 CET/CEST

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Werbung OHB awarded EUR 554 million contract for new Copernicus Sentinel-3 Next Generation Topography satellite



Landmark contract strengthen OHB leading position in European Earth observation: ESA once again relies on OHB’s proven expertise in developing complex satellite systems



Bremen, November 4, 2026. Europe’s ability to monitor climate change, oceans, coastlines and ice-covered regions is set to take another step forward: OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, has been commissioned by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop the next generation of the Sentinel-3 mission within Europe’s Copernicus earth observation programme. By combining proven technologies with innovative instruments, Sentinel-3 Next Generation Topography (S3-NGT) will be one of Europe’s most advanced altimetry missions. The contract is valued at EUR 554 million with an option for a second satellite.



“We are proud that ESA has entrusted us with the development of the next generation of Sentinel-3 topography satellites. As prime contractor, we will develop them together with a strong European industrial consortium. This contract reflects the trust placed in OHB’s expertise and underscores the strength of the European space industry. The mission will provide critical data for climate research, environmental monitoring and the protection of our polar ice caps, thereby making an important contribution for Europe and future generations,” says Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB SE.



Miguel Such Taboada, ESA Sentinel-3 NG topography project manager states: “The signature of the S3-NGT contract is a major milestone for the future of Copernicus altimetry observations. Building on the heritage of Sentinel 3 and Sentinel 6, S3-NGT will ensure continuity while delivering a major enhancement in our capability to observe the oceans, inland waters and ice. We are very happy to work with OHB and our European partners to turn this ambitious mission into reality.”



Significantly Enhanced Performance for the Next Generation



The two current Sentinel-3 satellites monitor the topography of the ocean and ice surface, as well as ocean and land color and surface temperature. Two identical satellites are currently in operation, meaning that all required instruments, including the highly specialized radar altimeter and spectrometer, are integrated on each satellite.



For the next generation, the instrument suite will be divided across separate missions to deliver enhanced performance: the optical instruments will observe the Earth’s surface in the visible, infrared and spectral ranges and measure surface temperature as part of a dedicated mission. The radar altimeter instruments will fly on both new satellites of the S3NGT mission and will significantly enhance the observation of ocean surfaces, coastal regions, sea ice and inland water surfaces.



Monitoring Oceans, Ice Dynamics and the Impacts of Climate Change from Space



“Sentinel-3 Next Generation Topography combines continuity with a significant technological leap forward. The mission will substantially improve the accuracy of height measurements, cover larger areas and enable faster revisit rates. This mission will provide the foundation for a deeper understanding of the oceans, ice dynamics and the impacts of climate change. I am particularly proud that, for this mission, we are bringing together Europe’s extensive experience from more than four decades of altimetry missions within a strong industrial consortium,” says Ann-Theres Schulz, S3-NGT Project

Manager at OHB System AG.



The two identical satellites will operate in a sun-synchronous orbit and will be equipped with state-of-the-art altimetry instruments (altimeters). Compared with today’s Sentinel-3 satellites, the mission will provide improved coverage, shorter revisit times and significantly more precise measurements of sea level height. S3-NGT will deliver valuable new insights into ocean dynamics, changes in ice-covered regions and the impacts of climate change.



About Copernicus

Copernicus is the European Union’s Earth observation programme. It provides continuous data and information on the state of the Earth, atmosphere and oceans, supporting policymakers, scientists, businesses and society in making informed decisions for environmental and climate protection.



Artistic rendering of the S3-NGT satellite. © OHB

Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de Europe’s ability to monitor climate change, oceans, coastlines and ice-covered regions is set to take another step forward: OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, has been commissioned by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop the next generation of the Sentinel-3 mission within Europe’s Copernicus earth observation programme. By combining proven technologies with innovative instruments, Sentinel-3 Next Generation Topography (S3-NGT) will be one of Europe’s most advanced altimetry missions. The contract is valued at EUR 554 million with an option for a second satellite.“We are proud that ESA has entrusted us with the development of the next generation of Sentinel-3 topography satellites. As prime contractor, we will develop them together with a strong European industrial consortium. This contract reflects the trust placed in OHB’s expertise and underscores the strength of the European space industry. The mission will provide critical data for climate research, environmental monitoring and the protection of our polar ice caps, thereby making an important contribution for Europe and future generations,” says Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB SE.Miguel Such Taboada, ESA Sentinel-3 NG topography project manager states: “The signature of the S3-NGT contract is a major milestone for the future of Copernicus altimetry observations. Building on the heritage of Sentinel 3 and Sentinel 6, S3-NGT will ensure continuity while delivering a major enhancement in our capability to observe the oceans, inland waters and ice. We are very happy to work with OHB and our European partners to turn this ambitious mission into reality.”The two current Sentinel-3 satellites monitor the topography of the ocean and ice surface, as well as ocean and land color and surface temperature. Two identical satellites are currently in operation, meaning that all required instruments, including the highly specialized radar altimeter and spectrometer, are integrated on each satellite.For the next generation, the instrument suite will be divided across separate missions to deliver enhanced performance: the optical instruments will observe the Earth’s surface in the visible, infrared and spectral ranges and measure surface temperature as part of a dedicated mission. The radar altimeter instruments will fly on both new satellites of the S3NGT mission and will significantly enhance the observation of ocean surfaces, coastal regions, sea ice and inland water surfaces.“Sentinel-3 Next Generation Topography combines continuity with a significant technological leap forward. The mission will substantially improve the accuracy of height measurements, cover larger areas and enable faster revisit rates. This mission will provide the foundation for a deeper understanding of the oceans, ice dynamics and the impacts of climate change. I am particularly proud that, for this mission, we are bringing together Europe’s extensive experience from more than four decades of altimetry missions within a strong industrial consortium,” says Ann-Theres Schulz, S3-NGT ProjectManager at OHB System AG.The two identical satellites will operate in a sun-synchronous orbit and will be equipped with state-of-the-art altimetry instruments (altimeters). Compared with today’s Sentinel-3 satellites, the mission will provide improved coverage, shorter revisit times and significantly more precise measurements of sea level height. S3-NGT will deliver valuable new insights into ocean dynamics, changes in ice-covered regions and the impacts of climate change.Copernicus is the European Union’s Earth observation programme. It provides continuous data and information on the state of the Earth, atmosphere and oceans, supporting policymakers, scientists, businesses and society in making informed decisions for environmental and climate protection.Contact:Media representatives:Marianne RadelCorporate CommunicationsPhone: +49 421 2020 9159Email: marianne.radel@ohb.deInvestors and analysts:Marcel DietzInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 421 2020 6426Email: ir@ohb.de

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