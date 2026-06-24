EQS-News: OHB Digital Connect completes upgrade of military ground stations

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

OHB Digital Connect completes upgrade of military ground stations



25.06.2026 / 18:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Bremen/Gerolstein, June 25, 2026. OHB Digital Connect GmbH, a subsidiary of OHB SE, has successfully completed the upgrade of military ground stations on behalf of the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw).



As part of the overall project, the existing technology of the mobile ground stations was progressively replaced with modern satellite communications hardware for the SATCOMBw system. This enabled the systems to be modernized step by step and subsequently returned to the Bundeswehr.



With the handover of the final batch, consisting of four refurbished ground stations, the project has now been successfully completed during a closing ceremony at Eifelkaserne in Gerolstein.



At the time the contract was awarded, Bremen-based OHB Digital Connect had expanded its capabilities through a merger with Mainz-based antenna manufacturer MT Mechatronics, which has since also become part of the OHB Group. The contract for the refurbishment of the ground stations thus marked the beginning of more intensive cross-site collaboration.



Contact:



Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

25.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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