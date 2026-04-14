EQS-News: Ordinary Annual General Meeting of grenke AG approves all agenda items

EQS-News: grenke AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Ordinary Annual General Meeting of grenke AG approves all agenda items



24.04.2026 / 16:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Baden-Baden, April 24, 2026: grenke AG, a specialist in small-ticket leasing, held its ordinary Annual General Meeting today in Baden-Baden as an in-person event. The shareholders resolved the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.42 for each dividend-entitled share (2025: EUR 0.40). Shareholders also approved all other agenda items by a large majority.

In his speech, Dr Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of grenke AG, highlighted the successes of the 2025 financial year: “grenke has delivered – operationally, strategically, and culturally. This past year has demonstrated the resilience of our business model, even under challenging conditions. Our small-ticket leasing business is structurally sound and strategically well positioned. And beyond that: We effectively contribute to making important investments possible. The strength of our operating business is the foundation for our continued growth and a sustainable increase in our enterprise value. To make this increase in value even more transparent going forward, we will focus primarily on return on equity. Our goal: 10 percent by 2030.”

Dr Martin Paal, CFO of grenke AG, added: “Our performance in 2025 demonstrated once again that our business model works in both favourable and challenging conditions and that we can achieve steady, profitable growth. This enabled us to achieve leasing new business totalling EUR 3.3 billion. This increase of just under 8 percent year-on-year represents solid growth – particularly in light of the current market environment. As a result, we grew our leasing volume, thereby further strengthening our foundation for future earnings.”

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Alongside the formal discharge of the actions of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board, the election of a Supervisory Board member was on the agenda. Moritz Grenke was re-elected to the Supervisory Board for a five-year term of office, ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting 2030. At the subsequent Supervisory Board meeting, he was reappointed Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board. More information on the biographies of all Supervisory Board members and the composition of the committees is available on the website at https://www.grenke.com/en/management/supervisory-board/.

BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was once again appointed as the auditor of the financial statements and the sustainability reporting for the current financial year.

The shareholders of grenke AG approved the remuneration report for the 2025 financial year and voted in favour of the proposed remuneration system for the Supervisory Board and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association.

The revocation of the existing authorisation and the granting of a new authorisation to acquire and use treasury shares were also approved.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

At the time of the vote, attendance stood at 57.03% (2025: 61.02%). More than 200 shareholders attended the event at the Kongresshaus Baden-Baden.

The voting results for all agenda items are available online at:

https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting/.



About grenke

For nearly 50 years, grenke has been a global specialist and market leader in small-ticket leasing for contract values of up to EUR 50,000. Headquartered in Baden-Baden, the Group offers simple, liquidity-preserving financing solutions through around 2,300 employees in 31 countries worldwide and 35,000 specialist reseller partners to more than 700,000 customers – the majority of them small and medium-sized enterprises. grenke’s product range extends from IT equipment and laboratory equipment to eBikes. Since it was founded in 1978, grenke has followed a growth trajectory. At the end of 2025, the leasing volume amounted to approximately EUR 11.4 billion. The grenke Group includes grenke Bank, which makes a significant contribution to refinancing. grenke AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A161N30).



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