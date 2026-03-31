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EQS-News: PAL Next AG: Annual General Meeting Supports Strategic Realignment with Company Renaming and Election of New Supervisory Board

18.05.26 12:00 Uhr
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EQS-News: PAL Next AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PAL Next AG: Annual General Meeting Supports Strategic Realignment with Company Renaming and Election of New Supervisory Board

18.05.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PAL Next AG: Annual General Meeting Supports Strategic Realignment with Company Renaming and Election of New Supervisory Board

Munich, 18 May 2026. Die PAL Next AG (XETRA-Symbol: PAL; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7)  resolved at today’s Ordinary Annual General Meeting to rename the Company and elect a new Supervisory Board. The resolutions reflect the Company’s strategic development and its broader future positioning.

Annual General Meeting Resolves Company Renaming and New Supervisory Board Composition

The Annual General Meeting approved the renaming of the Company to SCP Standard Capital Partners AG. The new company name reflects the Company’s strategic development and the Group’s broader future positioning.

As part of the regular election of the Supervisory Board, Stefan von Moers was newly elected to the body. Kerstin Trottnow and Nicolas Sebastian Paalzow were confirmed in their respective positions. Following the Annual General Meeting, Stefan von Moers was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. With its experience in the areas of capital markets, digitalization, corporate development, and strategic transformation, the Supervisory Board is expected to support the Company’s further development.

Operational Development in Financial Year 2025

In addition, Stephanie Schettler-Köhler reviewed the Group’s operational development in financial year 2025. With the productions DER TIGER, NO HIT WONDER, DAS LEBEN DER WÜNSCHE, and the second season of the series ASBEST, the PAL Next Group maintained a presence in cinemas, on streaming platforms, and in media libraries during the past financial year.

Stephanie Schettler-Köhler also provided an update on the further development of the Company’s activities in the area of AI-supported production processes. The focus was placed in particular on the integration of hybrid workflows and initial operational applications in the field of AI.

Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, CEO of PAL Next AG: “With the renaming of the Company and the repositioning of the Supervisory Board, we are strategically advancing the Company and laying the foundation for a broader future positioning. At the same time, we are working to further develop existing production and development processes through targeted technological enhancements and to unlock new areas of application in the field of AI.”

The shareholders approved all agenda items by a large majority and expressed their confidence in sole member of the Management Board Stephanie Schettler-Köhler and the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2025. The share capital represented at the time of the votes amounted to 57.65%.

Further information on the Annual General Meeting and the detailed voting results are available on the Company’s website at www.pal-next.com in the Investor Relations section.

About PAL Next AG:

PAL Next is an investment group headquartered in Munich and Berlin. The existing portfolio includes activities primarily in film and series production as well as technology-enabled content development. Through PANTALEON Films, the group has an established production company, while Storybook Studios advances technology-driven approaches in the development and execution of AI content. The PAL Next group collaborates with leading international partners such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Degeto, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery and benefits from a synergetic network within the media and entertainment industry. PAL Next AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and the ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.

For more information, please visit www.pal-next.com.

PAL Next Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 30
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: crossalliance.de


18.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PAL Next AG
Holzstraße 28/30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pal-next.com
Internet: www.pal-next.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2328864

 
End of News EQS News Service

2328864  18.05.2026 CET/CEST

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