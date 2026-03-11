EQS-News: ParTec AG: Europe’s AI Leadership and Sovereignty Reinforced by JUPITER, Europe’s fastest Supercomputer – ParTec Provides Core Architecture and System Software

EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Alliance

ParTec AG: Europe’s AI Leadership and Sovereignty Reinforced by JUPITER, Europe’s fastest Supercomputer – ParTec Provides Core Architecture and System Software



02.07.2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST

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ParTec AG: Europe’s AI Leadership and Sovereignty Reinforced by JUPITER, Europe’s fastest Supercomputer – ParTec Provides Core Architecture and System Software

Munich, July 2, 2026 – One of the world’s fastest AI supercomputers demonstrates Europe’s leadership in AI, energy-efficient Exascale computing, and technological sovereignty. JUPITER, Europe’s first Exascale supercomputer, has once again been acknowledged as the most powerful supercomputer in Europe and the most energy-efficient Exascale system worldwide. JUPITER is developed and built by ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) and Bull. On the latest TOP500 list of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, published at the ISC High Performance 2026 conference in Hamburg (ISC 2026), JUPITER ranks fifth globally in performance. This makes it the fastest supercomputer in Germany and in Europe for the third consecutive ranking. Furthermore, JUPITER has been recognized as the world’s most energy-efficient Exascale system for the second consecutive ranking. Beyond the rankings, JUPITER is proof that Europe can develop and deploy world-leading supercomputing infrastructure based on European technologies – a crucial strategic capability for artificial intelligence, scientific excellence, and technological sovereignty.

ParTec’s Technology at the Heart of Jupiter

Europe has one of the world’s leading AI supercomputers built using European technology: JUPITER relies on ParTec’s patented dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) and the JUPITER Management Stack (JMS) as its core technical foundation. As an integral part of the JMS, the ParaStation Modulo Software Suite fully supports the dMSA and makes its advantages available to users. This highlights the company’s pivotal role in developing and providing the essential technologies that make Exascale performance at high energy efficiency possible.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG, says: “With JUPITER, we are proving that European high-performance computing can set new global standards in efficiency, scalability, and system design. ParTec’s modular architecture is a key enabler of this achievement. The presence of our technology in some of Europe’s most advanced supercomputers validates our approach and reflects the impact of our innovation.”

JUPITER was developed and procured in collaboration with the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC) at Forschungszentrum Jülich and the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU).

AI Leadership and Digital Sovereignty

JUPITER significantly strengthens Europe’s independent capabilities in both high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. At lower numerical precision – such as in AI model training and inference – JUPITER achieves a theoretical performance of over 40 ExaFlop/s (for 8-bit calculations).

Wer­bung Wer­bung

This achievement aligns with the European Commission’s recently announced Tech Sovereignty Package, which highlights the importance of strengthening Europe’s technological capabilities and reducing strategic dependencies in critical digital infrastructure. As artificial intelligence increasingly depends on access to large-scale computing resources, JUPITER demonstrates Europe’s ability to develop, install and operate world-leading supercomputing systems based on key technologies developed in Europe.

Inauguration

The official inauguration took place on September 5, 2025, in the presence of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Merz expressly thanked all employees at Forschungszentrum Jülich and the Jülich Supercomputing Centre, as well as the manufacturers ParTec and Eviden (now Bull) and the project manager EuroHPC JU for their decisive contributions to the realization of JUPITER. Their technological expertise and innovative strength had contributed significantly to Germany and Europe's ability to take a leading international position in high-performance computing with JUPITER.

Exascale

JUPITER (Joint Undertaking Pioneer for Innovative and Transformative Exascale Research) is the first European supercomputer to reach the threshold of 1 ExaFlop/s (64-bit precision), equivalent to a “1” followed by 18 zeros.

Energy-Efficiency

For the second consecutive TOP500 ranking, JUPITER has been confirmed as the world’s most energy-efficient Exascale supercomputer. According to the latest TOP500 list, JUPITER requires less energy per computation than the current No.1 System in the TOP500 ranking.

This achievement highlights the contribution of ParTec’s dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) and ParaStation Modulo to deliver both world-class performance and exceptional energy-efficiency.

Over 20-year Partnership with Forschungszentrum Jülich

JUPITER is the result of more than two decades of technological innovation and trusted partnership between ParTec and Forschungszentrum Jülich. Pioneering systems such as JUROPA, the modular JURECA and JUWELS systems laid the foundations for implementing the dMSA at Exascale level with JUPITER.

ParTec AG would like to use the occasion of the 20th anniversary of its partnership with Forschungszentrum Jülich to express its sincere gratitude for the long-standing, trusted, and successful collaboration. During this time, both partners have worked together to develop the above-mentioned leading-edge supercomputer systems and advance many innovative research projects.

Funding

JUPITER is funded 50% by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) and 25% each by the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR) and the Ministry of Culture and Science of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (MKW NRW) through the Gauss Centre for Supercomputing (GCS). The system is operated at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC) at Forschungszentrum Jülich. It forms the core of a European strategy for strengthening technological sovereignty in high-performance computing and laying the foundation for future AI and quantum innovations.

Further information and images can be found at: https://www.fz-juelich.de/de/newsroom-jupiter

Beyond Exascale

The dMSA, the software stack, and the operational principles proven in JUPITER are increasingly being applied beyond traditional supercomputing. ParTec is leveraging these technologies to support next-generation sovereign AI data centers, hybrid HPC-AI infrastructures, and future quantum-integrated computing environments in Europe and beyond.

Background

ParTec AG has already contributed to numerous supercomputers in Europe.

In Germany:

JUROPA , at Forschungszentrum Jülich, ranked #10 on the TOP500 list (June 2009)

, at Forschungszentrum Jülich, ranked #10 on the TOP500 list (June 2009) JURECA , at Forschungszentrum Jülich, ranked #50 on the TOP500 list (November 2011; first modular HPL run worldwide)

, at Forschungszentrum Jülich, ranked #50 on the TOP500 list (November 2011; first modular HPL run worldwide) JUWELS , at Forschungszentrum Jülich, ranked #7 / #43 / #48 / #58 on the TOP500 list (November 2020, June 2025, November 2025, June 2026)

, at Forschungszentrum Jülich, ranked #7 / #43 / #48 / #58 on the TOP500 list (November 2020, June 2025, November 2025, June 2026) JURECA Data Centric Module, at Forschungszentrum Jülich, ranked #43 / #154 / #178 / #200 on the TOP500 list (November 2021, June 2025, November 2025, June 2026)

Data Centric Module, at Forschungszentrum Jülich, ranked #43 / #154 / #178 / #200 on the TOP500 list (November 2021, June 2025, November 2025, June 2026) JEDI, at Forschungszentrum Jülich, ranked #1 on the Green500 list three times (June 2024, November 2024, June 2025)

International in Europe:

Leonardo at CINECA, Italy, ranked #4 / #10 / #10 / #12 on the TOP500 lists (June 2023, June 2025, November 2025, June 2026)

at CINECA, Italy, ranked #4 / #10 / #10 / #12 on the TOP500 lists (June 2023, June 2025, November 2025, June 2026) MareNostrum 5 at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Spain, ranked #8 / #14 / #14 / #16 on the TOP500 lists (June 2023, June 2025, November 2025, June 2026)

at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Spain, ranked #8 / #14 / #14 / #16 on the TOP500 lists (June 2023, June 2025, November 2025, June 2026) MeluXina, Luxembourg's national AI-optimized HPC supercomputer

About ParTec AG

ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3), headquartered in Munich, has been a leading developer of architectures for modular, sovereign infrastructures for High Performance Computing (HPC), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Quantum Computing (QC) for over 26 years. Based on its unique patented dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) and the ParaStation Modulo Software Suite, the company designs and implements supercomputers as well as highly scalable data center infrastructures, and advises governments, research institutions, and industrial companies. Numerous European systems with high rankings on the global lists of most powerful (TOP500) and most energy-efficient (Green500) supercomputers are based on ParTec’s technologies. ParTec is deeply embedded in the European research and innovation ecosystem, having participated in more than 18 national and European research projects with over 100 partners in the past 15 years.

Further information at: http://www.par-tec.com

Investor Relations:

Anna Lehmann

E-Mail: investor-relations@par-tec.com

edicto GmbH

Doron Kaufmann

E-Mail: partec@edicto.de