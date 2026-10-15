EQS-News: pferdewetten.de AG: Supervisory Board appoints Frank Hartmann as CFO and Co-CEO

EQS-News: pferdewetten.de AG / Key word(s): Personnel

pferdewetten.de AG: Supervisory Board appoints Frank Hartmann as CFO and Co-CEO



15.10.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





pferdewetten.de AG: Supervisory Board appoints Frank Hartmann as CFO and Co-CEO

- Member of the Board of Management effectiv January 01, 2027

- Responsible for Finance & Controlling, Compliance, Legal und Investor Relations

Düsseldorf, October 15, 2026

The Supervisory Board of pferdewetten.de AG (ISINs DE000A2YN777, DE000A30V8X3 und DE000A383Q70) has appointed Mr. Frank Hartmann as member of the Board of Management effective January 01, 2027. In his capacity as CFO he will be responsible for Finance & Controlling, Compliance, Legal and Investor Relations and will lead pferdewetten.de AG as Co-CEO together with Mr. Christian Gruber.



Prior to his appointment to the Board of Management he will already support the company in an advisory capacity from mid of November 2026 untill the end of 2026.

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Mr. Hartmann is a certified banking specialist and started his career at Deutsche Bank. He has successfully served as CFO for many years. Among other things, he co-led the IPO of net mobile AG and also played a key role in the sale of the company to NTT Docomo Inc. In addition, he served as managing director and CFO of Payone GmbH, a leading payment provider in the german market, from 2014 to 2024. Payone as an e-money institution is supervised by BaFin – Based on his longterm responsibility in this business Mr Hartmann is familiar with the requirements of a regulated business.

The Supervisory Board is looking forward to a successful cooperation and wishes Mr. Hartmann success in his new role.

Contact:

pferdewetten.de AG

Fon: +49 211 781 782 10

E-Mail: ir@pferdewetten.de

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Internet: www.pferdewetten.ag

About pferdewetten.de AG

pferdewetten.de AG, based in Düsseldorf, has been in the betting business since 1997 and is listed on the stock exchange since 2000. On pferdewetten.de, customers can bet on thoroughbred, harness and greyhound races in more than 40 countries. Since 2018 the company has also been active in sports betting under the sportwetten.de brand, both online and in retail. In addition, it provides services to other betting operators. Bets are offered by the group subsidiary netX Betting Ltd., Malta, which holds a licence from the Malta Gaming Authority and a permit under the German Interstate Treaty on Gambling.

The shares of pferdewetten.de AG (ISIN DE000A2YN777, WKN A2YN77) are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on the Management Board’s current assessments. Actual developments may differ materially. The company is under no obligation to update such statements unless required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities of pferdewetten.de AG.