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EQS-News: PFISTERER Holding SE – Conversion to Registered Shares Successfully Completed

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EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PFISTERER Holding SE – Conversion to Registered Shares Successfully Completed

12.10.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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PRESS RELEASE
October 12, 2026

 

PFISTERER Holding SE – Conversion to Registered Shares Successfully Completed

Winterbach, Germany. PFISTERER Holding SE ("PFISTERER"; ISIN (old): DE000PFSE212; ISIN (new): DE000PFSE253) has successfully completed the conversion of its share class. With this step, PFISTERER has implemented the change from bearer shares to registered shares as resolved by the Annual General Meeting on June 11, 2026.

The corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association were registered with the Commercial Register of the Stuttgart Local Court under HRB 790497 on August 13, 2026, and thereby became legally effective.

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With the introduction of registered shares, PFISTERER will benefit from greater transparency of its shareholder base and will be able to maintain a more direct dialogue with its shareholders. This is made possible through the legally required share register, which contains the data necessary for the administration of registered shares and shareholder communications.

For shareholders of PFISTERER Holding SE, the change of share class does not affect any of the rights associated with their shares. In particular, entitlement to dividends, the exercise of voting rights, and participation in the Annual General Meeting remain unchanged. The custody of shares in securities accounts and the processing of dividend payments through the respective custodian banks will also continue as before.

The conversion was carried out on a one-for-one basis. Since October 8, 2026, PFISTERER shares have been traded as registered shares under the new ISIN DE000PFSE253.

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About PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally operating, publicly listed technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions that ensure safe and reliable power connections for energy infrastructure.

PFISTERER designs, manufactures and distributes solutions for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at critical system interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks—wherever maximum operational reliability is essential. Its solutions are used across the entire value chain, from power generation and transmission to distribution.

With 19 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and decades of engineering expertise, all aimed at enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply.

For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.

Press contact

Trang Grün
Corporate Head of Marketing and Communication
PFISTERER Holding SE
Rosenstraße 44
73650 Winterbach
Phone: +49 151 44382202
E-Mail:  press@pfisterer.com Web: www.pfisterer.com

 

Investor Relations

Stefanie Eberding
Head of Investor Relations
PFISTERER Holding SE
Rosenstraße 44
73650 Winterbach
Phone: +49 7181 7005 149
E-Mail:  investor-relations@pfisterer.com Web: www.pfisterer.com


12.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PFISTERER Holding SE
Rosenstr. 44
73650 Winterbach
Germany
Phone: +49 7181 7005-0
E-mail: info@pfisterer.com
Internet: www.pfisterer.com
ISIN: DE000PFSE253
WKN: PFSE25
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900APPYG9TGZYS639
EQS News ID: 2413724

 
End of News EQS News Service

2413724  12.10.2026 CET/CEST

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