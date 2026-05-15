EQS-News: PNE AG Annual General Meeting approves dividend – Marcel Egger elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board
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EQS-News: PNE AG
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Corporate news
PNE AG Annual General Meeting approves dividend – Marcel Egger elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Cuxhaven, 19 May 2026 – ‘We look back on a very successful operating 2025 financial year. PNE has proven that it is profitable in its core business,’ said Heiko Wuttke, CEO of PNE AG, in his speech at today’s Annual General Meeting of PNE AG. ‘We have also made a good start to the new year, although we continue to see challenges arising from the political framework. While we welcome the Federal Government’s grid package, which is intended to synchronize grid expansion, we must ensure that this does not come at the expense of expanding renewable energy. The redispatch proviso carries precisely this risk.’
At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of PNE AG approved, by a large majority, the appropriation of the balance sheet profits and thus the proposal by the Board of Management and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.04 per no-par-value share entitled to dividends.
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The shareholders also clearly approved the proposal to formally approve the actions of the members of the Management Board who were in office during the 2025 financial year for the duration of their respective terms. The shareholders likewise granted discharge to the Supervisory Board by a clear majority.
In addition, the shareholders elected Florian Schuhbauer, Alberto Donzelli, Dirk Simons and Dr Susanna Zapreva to the Supervisory Board with a large majority. Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board, in its constituent meeting, elected Marcel Egger as its new Chairman. He succeeds Dirk Simons, who will be appointed by the Supervisory Board as the new CFO to the Management Board of PNE AG effective 20 May 2026. The previous CFO, Harald Wilbert, stepped down from the Board of Management at the end of the Annual General Meeting, having requested this at the end of April for personal reasons.
The proposal to create New Authorized Capital did not achieve the required 75% majority.
The Annual General Meeting also approved the compensation report by a large majority.
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The appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Bremen, as statutory auditor and group auditor for the 2026 financial year was likewise approved by a large majority.
The Annual General Meeting was held virtually for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic. This enabled PNE to allow shareholders who are unable to travel to Cuxhaven to participate in the Annual General Meeting. In addition, reduced travel led to improved sustainability of the event.
About the PNE Group
Your contact persons:PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com
19.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pnegroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.pnegroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A30VJW
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2330098
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2330098 19.05.2026 CET/CEST
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