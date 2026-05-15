EQS-News: PNE AG Annual General Meeting approves dividend – Marcel Egger elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

PNE AG Annual General Meeting approves dividend – Marcel Egger elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board



19.05.2026 / 16:57 CET/CEST

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Corporate news

PNE AG Annual General Meeting approves dividend – Marcel Egger elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Cuxhaven, 19 May 2026 – ‘We look back on a very successful operating 2025 financial year. PNE has proven that it is profitable in its core business,’ said Heiko Wuttke, CEO of PNE AG, in his speech at today’s Annual General Meeting of PNE AG. ‘We have also made a good start to the new year, although we continue to see challenges arising from the political framework. While we welcome the Federal Government’s grid package, which is intended to synchronize grid expansion, we must ensure that this does not come at the expense of expanding renewable energy. The redispatch proviso carries precisely this risk.’

At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of PNE AG approved, by a large majority, the appropriation of the balance sheet profits and thus the proposal by the Board of Management and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.04 per no-par-value share entitled to dividends.

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The shareholders also clearly approved the proposal to formally approve the actions of the members of the Management Board who were in office during the 2025 financial year for the duration of their respective terms. The shareholders likewise granted discharge to the Supervisory Board by a clear majority.

In addition, the shareholders elected Florian Schuhbauer, Alberto Donzelli, Dirk Simons and Dr Susanna Zapreva to the Supervisory Board with a large majority. Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board, in its constituent meeting, elected Marcel Egger as its new Chairman. He succeeds Dirk Simons, who will be appointed by the Supervisory Board as the new CFO to the Management Board of PNE AG effective 20 May 2026. The previous CFO, Harald Wilbert, stepped down from the Board of Management at the end of the Annual General Meeting, having requested this at the end of April for personal reasons.

The proposal to create New Authorized Capital did not achieve the required 75% majority.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the compensation report by a large majority.

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The appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Bremen, as statutory auditor and group auditor for the 2026 financial year was likewise approved by a large majority.

The Annual General Meeting was held virtually for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic. This enabled PNE to allow shareholders who are unable to travel to Cuxhaven to participate in the Annual General Meeting. In addition, reduced travel led to improved sustainability of the event.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed in the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permitting procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies.

Your contact persons:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com