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EQS-News: PNE AG: Subscription period for new corporate bond 2026/2031 launched via the German Stock Exchange

26.05.26 10:01 Uhr
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EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Bond
PNE AG: Subscription period for new corporate bond 2026/2031 launched via the German Stock Exchange

26.05.2026 / 10:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate news

PNE AG: Subscription period for new corporate bond 2026/2031 launched via the German Stock Exchange

Cuxhaven, 26 May 2026 – PNE AG is proceeding as planned with the placement of its new corporate bond 2026/2031. Following the launch of the public offering on 22 May 2026, the subscription period via DirectPlace of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange also begins today. When using DirectPlace, investors can already place buy orders during the subscription period through their primary or custodian bank on the Frankfurt trading venue. The subscription period via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to run until 11 June 2026 (12:00 p.m. CEST).

Since 22 May 2026, investors have also had the option of subscribing to the corporate bond via the issuer’s website (https://www.pnegroup.com/en/investor-relations/bond-2026/). The website subscription period runs until 10 June 2026 (6:00 p.m. CEST). The exchange period for holders of the existing bond 2022/2027 (ISIN: DE000A30VJW3) runs until 9 June 2026 (6:00 p.m. CEST). All deadlines are subject to early closure.

Institutional investors may subscribe to the new notes directly through IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, acting as Sole Lead Manager, as part of a private placement.

The new corporate bond has a target volume of up to EUR 65 million with a term of five years. The interest rate will be set within a range of 6.750% to 7.750% and will be determined on 11 June 2026.

The aim of this early refinancing of the corporate bond 2022/2027 is in particular to improve the financing structure, especially the maturity structure of debt capital, and to ensure the availability of the issuance proceeds until maturity in 2031. In addition, after deduction of costs, the proceeds are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, such as project development or interim financing during project realisation.

Further information on the bond, as well as the approved securities prospectus, is available on the PNE AG website at https://www.pnegroup.com/en/investor-relations/bond-2026/ .

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed in the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permitting procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies.

Your contact persons:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com

26.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2333336

 
End of News EQS News Service

2333336  26.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu PNE AG

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21.05.2026PNE KaufenFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
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31.03.2026PNE KaufenFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
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DatumRatingAnalyst
21.05.2026PNE KaufenFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
19.05.2026PNE KaufenSMC Research
19.05.2026PNE BuyWarburg Research
31.03.2026PNE KaufenFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
30.03.2026PNE KaufenSMC Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.05.2025PNE HaltenSMC Research
19.08.2024PNE HaltenSMC Research
11.05.2023PNE HaltenSMC Research
31.03.2023PNE HaltenSMC Research
16.02.2023PNE HaltenSMC Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
10.11.2022PNE VerkaufenFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
11.08.2022PNE VerkaufenFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
11.08.2022PNE ReduceBaader Bank
03.08.2022PNE ReduceBaader Bank
12.05.2022PNE VerkaufenFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH

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