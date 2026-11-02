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EQS-News: PNE sells another photovoltaic project in South Africa

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EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE sells another photovoltaic project in South Africa

02.11.2026 / 11:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Corporate News

PNE sells another photovoltaic project in South Africa

  • The project has a capacity of 250 MW
  • Another success in the dynamic South African market

Cuxhaven, 2 November 2026 – The PNE Group is continuing its successful project development activities in South Africa. The company has recently concluded the sale of another large photovoltaic (PV) project, located in the Free State province, with a planned nominal capacity of 250 MW, to a major South African independent power producer.

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PNE South Africa will continue to develop the project following the sale by providing project development support to the investor through to Financial Close.

“With the sale of this strategic, large scale PV project we are continuing our successful project development activities in South Africa. The transaction demonstrates that our local teams are able to develop attractive projects in international growth markets and successfully market them. At the same time, we remain involved in the project and contribute our expertise to its further development.” says Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG. “The transaction also underlines our ability to continuously realise value from our extensive project pipeline and to sell projects at the appropriate time.”

South Africa is an important international market for PNE. As of June 2026, the PNE Group’s project pipeline in the country comprised around 2,000 MW of PV and around 2,800 MW of wind energy.

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About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed in the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permitting procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies.


Your contact persons:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com

02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3, DE000A460J75
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW, A460J7
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200KEHI6OQSGGN373
EQS News ID: 2426466

 
End of News EQS News Service

2426466  02.11.2026 CET/CEST

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