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EQS-News: Porsche AG adjusts dividend responsibly

23.06.26 16:34 Uhr
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Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)
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EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Porsche AG adjusts dividend responsibly

23.06.2026 / 16:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Porsche AG adjusts dividend responsibly  

  • Annual General Meeting confirms proposal by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board: a dividend of 1.00 euro per ordinary share and 1.01 euros per preferred share will be distributed for the 2025 financial year. 

  • The actions of all members of the Executive Board and of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year were formally approved. 

Stuttgart. At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG approved all of the management’s proposed resolutions on the agenda. 

Despite the current strategic realignment as well as ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, Porsche AG is paying a dividend of 1.00 euro per ordinary share and 1.01 euros per preferred share for the 2025 financial year. This corresponds to a total dividend payout of around 916 million euros. On the one hand, this amount is well above the target payout ratio of 50 per cent of consolidated profit after tax. On the other hand, the dividend is lower than in the previous year in absolute terms. “This is a responsible approach for the company and its stakeholders,” emphasises CEO Dr Michael Leiters. “We are ensuring financial flexibility during this transformational phase and systematically supporting our strategic realignment.” The management’s goal remains to sustainably strengthen the robustness of the business model and create long-term value.  

In addition, the Annual General Meeting formally approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board in office in the 2025 financial year for this period. The remuneration report submitted was also approved. 


23.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +497119110
E-mail: info@porsche.de
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/
ISIN: DE000PAG9113
WKN: PAG911
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 2352290

 
End of News EQS News Service

2352290  23.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)

DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2026Porsche vz Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.06.2026Porsche vz BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.06.2026Porsche vz BuyUBS AG
13.05.2026Porsche vz Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.05.2026Porsche vz BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.06.2026Porsche vz BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.06.2026Porsche vz BuyUBS AG
11.05.2026Porsche vz BuyDeutsche Bank AG
29.04.2026Porsche vz OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.04.2026Porsche vz BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2026Porsche vz Equal WeightBarclays Capital
13.05.2026Porsche vz Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
04.05.2026Porsche vz Market-PerformBernstein Research
30.04.2026Porsche vz NeutralUBS AG
30.04.2026Porsche vz Market-PerformBernstein Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.04.2026Porsche vz UnderweightBarclays Capital
14.04.2026Porsche vz UnderweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2026Porsche vz VerkaufenDZ BANK
12.03.2026Porsche vz UnderweightBarclays Capital
21.01.2026Porsche vz UnderweightBarclays Capital

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