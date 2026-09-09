EQS-News: Porsche completes sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Porsche completes sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group



09.09.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

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Werbung Porsche completes sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group The transaction was completed on September 9, 2026 following regulatory approval.

The Porsche AG Group will receive proceeds of approximately 1 billion euros.

The sports car manufacturer will use 250 million euros to further fund its pension obligations.

Taking into account the cash inflow and the further funding of pension obligations, the Automotive Net Cash Flow Margin for full year 2026 is expected to increase to 5.5 to 7.5 per cent.

Stuttgart. Porsche is taking another step in focusing on its core business. Following regulatory approval, the sports car manufacturer completed the sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group on September 9, 2026. Porsche and the buyer consortium had signed the relevant agreements in April 2026. The sale will generate proceeds of approximately 1 billion euros. The Porsche AG Group will use 250 million euros of the proceeds to further fund its pension obligations. The Automotive Net Cash Flow Margin forecast published in the Half-Year Financial Report did not include any effects from divestments. Taking into account the aforementioned cash inflow and the further funding of pension obligations, the Automotive Net Cash Flow Margin for full year 2026 is expected to increase to 5.5 to 7.5 per cent (previous forecast: 3 to 5 per cent). Werbung

09.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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