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EQS-News: Porsche completes sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group

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EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Porsche completes sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group

09.09.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Porsche completes sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group

  • The transaction was completed on September 9, 2026 following regulatory approval.
  • The Porsche AG Group will receive proceeds of approximately 1 billion euros.
  • The sports car manufacturer will use 250 million euros to further fund its pension obligations.
  • Taking into account the cash inflow and the further funding of pension obligations, the Automotive Net Cash Flow Margin for full year 2026 is expected to increase to 5.5 to 7.5 per cent.


Stuttgart. Porsche is taking another step in focusing on its core business. Following regulatory approval, the sports car manufacturer completed the sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group on September 9, 2026. Porsche and the buyer consortium had signed the relevant agreements in April 2026. The sale will generate proceeds of approximately 1 billion euros. The Porsche AG Group will use 250 million euros of the proceeds to further fund its pension obligations.

The Automotive Net Cash Flow Margin forecast published in the Half-Year Financial Report did not include any effects from divestments. Taking into account the aforementioned cash inflow and the further funding of pension obligations, the Automotive Net Cash Flow Margin for full year 2026 is expected to increase to 5.5 to 7.5 per cent (previous forecast: 3 to 5 per cent).

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09.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +497119110
E-mail: info@porsche.de
Internet: https://www.porsche.com/international/
ISIN: DE000PAG9113
WKN: PAG911
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
LEI Code: 529900EWEX125AULXI58
EQS News ID: 2396936

 
End of News EQS News Service

2396936  09.09.2026 CET/CEST

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