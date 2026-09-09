EQS-News: Porsche completes sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group
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EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
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Porsche completes sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group
The Automotive Net Cash Flow Margin forecast published in the Half-Year Financial Report did not include any effects from divestments. Taking into account the aforementioned cash inflow and the further funding of pension obligations, the Automotive Net Cash Flow Margin for full year 2026 is expected to increase to 5.5 to 7.5 per cent (previous forecast: 3 to 5 per cent).
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09.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft
|Porscheplatz 1
|70435 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+497119110
|E-mail:
|info@porsche.de
|Internet:
|https://www.porsche.com/international/
|ISIN:
|DE000PAG9113
|WKN:
|PAG911
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|LEI Code:
|529900EWEX125AULXI58
|EQS News ID:
|2396936
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2396936 09.09.2026 CET/CEST
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