EQS-News: Preliminary figures confirmed by final financial statements 2025

EQS-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

Preliminary figures confirmed by final financial statements 2025



28.04.2026 / 22:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STEICO SE: Preliminary figures confirmed by final financial statements 2025

Feldkirchen near Munich, 28 April 2026 – Today the STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) released its Annual Report for the financial year 2025.

Business Development 2025

Kennzahl 2025 2024 Revenue 382.9 €m 376.3 €m Total operating revenue (TOR) 382.6 €m 380.2 €m EBITDA 67.9 €m 79.8 €m EBITDA margin in % TOR 17.7 % 21.0 % EBIT 35.9 €m 36.0 €m EBIT margin in % TOR 9.4 % 9.5 % Consolidated net income 17.8 €m 19.3 €m Earnings per share 1.27 € 1.37 € Equity ratio in %

(as of 31.12.)

61.2 % 57.8 %

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The year 2025 was characterised by the beginnings of a recovery in the construction sector and rising demand for STEICO products. However, following a production disruption in June, delivery times built up and persisted into the autumn. This, combined with weaker performance in certain markets during the second half of the year, dampened the positive trend.

At €382.9 million, turnover is 1.8% higher than the previous year (previous year: €376.3 million). EBITDA amounted to €67.9 million, down 14.9% on the previous year (PY: €79.8 million). EBIT stood at €35.9 million, down 0.4% on the previous year (PY: €36.0 million)(Recognised under German GAAP). Despite expected declines in earnings contributions from factors such as currency hedging, underlying business profitability increased over the full year. The positive effects of a comprehensive efficiency improvement programme are already becoming apparent here.

Positive early indicators, such as rising building permit figures in Europe, suggest that construction activity is set to pick up in 2026. However, the current geopolitical upheavals are affecting economic conditions in unpredictable ways and leading to supply chain disruptions and sharp cost increases. Provided the economic outlook does not deteriorate further, management expects revenue growth for the full year 2026 to be between -2% and +4% compared with the previous year. This would correspond to revenue of around €375 million to €398 million. EBIT is expected to be between €30 million and €38 million. This would correspond to an EBIT margin of 8.0% to 9.5%.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Appropriation of retained earnings

The Administrative Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the distributable profit of EUR 152,371,262.12 for the past financial year 2025 be used to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.20 per dividend-bearing share, corresponding to a total amount of EUR 2,816,693.00, and that the remaining amount of EUR 149.554.569,12 be carried forward to new account.

The complete financial report can be downloaded at https://www.steico.com/en/investor-relations/



Company profile

The STEICO Group develops, produces and sells building products made from bio-based raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader in the wood fibre insulation materials segment.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated timber construction system in which innovative timber structures and bio-based insulation materials complement each other.

The insulation materials include flexible wood fibre insulation bats, stable wood fibre insulation boards and air-injected insulation materials made from wood fibres and cellulose. Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. Sealing products for the building envelope and plaster components for façade insulation round off the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a wide range of products, including the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction.

The Munich-based company‘s products are suitable for both new builds and the renovation of roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and façades. STEICO products can contribute to the construction of future-proof, energy-efficient buildings with a particularly high quality of living. They help to permanently improve protection against cold, heat and noise.

Contact

STEICO SE

Andreas Schulze

Head of Investor Relations

Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30

85622 Feldkirchen

Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548

Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704

E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com

www.steico.com

This document is a courtesy translation of the German original document.

The translation has been prepared with utmost care. However, only the German original document is binding.