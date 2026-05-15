EQS-News: PWO AG has reappointed Carlo Lazzarini as member of the Executive Board and its Chairman for another 5 years

EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

PWO AG has reappointed Carlo Lazzarini as member of the Executive Board and its Chairman for another 5 years



18.05.2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

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PWO AG has reappointed Carlo Lazzarini as member of the Executive Board and its Chairman for another 5 years

Oberkirch, May 18, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of PWO AG today unanimously agreed to reappoint Carlo Lazzarini as a member of the Executive Board of PWO AG for another five years, effective January 1, 2027, and to confirm him in his role as Chairman of the Executive Board.

Karl M. Schmidhuber, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PWO AG: “Carlo Lazzarini has consistently developed the PWO Group in recent years, expanded its international presence and kept the company on track despite a market environment that has recently become very challenging. The Supervisory Board looks forward to continuing to work with him and sees continuity in leadership as an important foundation for the company’s continued positive development.”

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Carlo Lazzarini, Chairman of the Executive Board of PWO AG: “I thank the Supervisory Board for their trust. I look forward to continuing my role and, together with our global team, helping to shape and drive the development of the PWO Group in the years to come.”

The Supervisory Board wishes Carlo Lazzarini continued success in the years to come.



PWO AG

The Executive Board

Contact:

Lukas Daucher

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T. +49 7802 84 - 282

M. ir@pwo-group.com

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PWO AG

Industriestraße 8

77704 Oberkirch

pwo-group.com

PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions

100+ million components per year | 3,300 employees | 11 global locations | Over 100 years of experience

PWO Group is a global partner to the mobility industry. We are shaping the mobility of the future with our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model.

As technology leaders in climate-friendly lightweight construction, high-precision forming and related joining technologies, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of complex metal components and systems at the cutting edge of technological achievability.

Our solutions combine cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We are at the forefront of the 3 megatrends in the mobility industry: electrification, safety and comfort. Our solutions are integral to almost every passenger car worldwide. With our innovative engineering expertise and local for local production sites, we ensure customer proximity and highest quality. We deliver efficiently, flexibly and reliably worldwide.

As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures, we offer a meaningful environment for personal growth. Our corporate management is characterized by responsibility and transparency, which are strategically anchored in our guiding principle: People. Planet. Progress.

More at: pwo-group.com