DAX24.928 +1,3%Est506.034 +1,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,8700 +1,1%Nas26.425 +0,5%Bitcoin66.601 -0,3%Euro1,1611 -0,1%Öl102,9 -2,0%Gold4.523 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100 D-Wave Quantum A3DSV9 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 Vonovia A1ML7J Amazon 906866 RENK RENK73 Plug Power A1JA81 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX nimmt 25.000-Punkte-Marke ins Visier -- Wall Street höher erwartet -- ifo-Geschäftsklima überraschend verbessert -- NVIDIA, Lenovo, Infineon, Rüstungsaktien, Cavendish, Zoom im Fokus
Top News
Erneut Hoffnung im Nahost-Konfilkt: DAX mit kräftigen Aufschlägen - 25.000 Punkte wieder im Blick Erneut Hoffnung im Nahost-Konfilkt: DAX mit kräftigen Aufschlägen - 25.000 Punkte wieder im Blick
KNDS-Aktie im Fokus - Rüstungskonzern hält unbeirrt an Fahrplan für Börsengang fest KNDS-Aktie im Fokus - Rüstungskonzern hält unbeirrt an Fahrplan für Börsengang fest
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-News: PWO AG shareholders approve all agenda items at the 2026 Annual General Meeting

22.05.26 14:30 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
PWO AG
25,00 EUR -1,20 EUR -4,58%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PWO AG shareholders approve all agenda items at the 2026 Annual General Meeting

22.05.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PWO AG shareholders approve all agenda items at the 2026 Annual General Meeting

Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): “PWO’s drive-independent business model, strong innovative capabilities and a global “local-for-local” presence strengthen our market position and enable us to continue our international expansion course in a resilient manner - despite subdued demand and an automotive industry in transition, particularly in Germany.”

  • Dividend of EUR 1.65 for the 2025 fiscal year
  • Strengthening resilience and competitiveness
  • Successful in a challenging market environment
  • Confirmation of the annual forecast for 2026

Oberkirch, May 22, 2026 - Shareholders expressed strong approval of the PWO Group’s performance in the current challenging market environment. All agenda items were approved by broad majorities. Approximately 65% of the company’s share capital was represented.

At the 2026 Annual General Meeting, CEO Carlo Lazzarini reported on the PWO Group’s performance and the status of the implementation of strategic priorities. The focus remains on technology and innovation, the international presence and its targeted expansion, as well as the consistent management of profitability and cash flow.

The PWO Group operates in a market environment characterized by structural change, increasing global competitive pressure and an automotive industry in the midst of a transformation process. In this challenging environment, PWO was able not only to maintain but even expand its market position based on its drive-independent business model, strong innovative capabilities and global presence. A targeted expansion of the customer and market portfolio, along with a consistent “local-for-local” approach, strengthen the Group’s resilience and form the foundation for continuing its international expansion.

Another key focus of the reporting was on strategic progress in the area of sustainability. Even though the issue is currently taking a back seat in the public eye due to geopolitical developments, it continues to gain importance throughout the mobility industry’s value chains and is increasingly becoming a key competitive factor. The PWO Group is therefore consistently pursuing the goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and further strengthening its with regard to future regulatory and market requirements.

In addition to the presentation of the financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year, the agenda for the 2026 Annual General Meeting included, in particular, the regular resolutions on the appropriation of retained earnings, resolution on the discharge of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and the approval of the remuneration report, as well as the election of the auditor and the auditor of the sustainability report for the 2026 fiscal year. Furthermore, a resolution was passed regarding the introduction of electronic shares (e-shares) and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association.

The detailed voting results are available on PWO’s website at https://www.pwo-group.com/en/press-and-investors/general-meeting/.


PWO AG
The Executive Board

 

Contact:
Lukas Daucher
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T. +49 7802 84 - 282
M. lukas.daucher@pwo-group.com
 

PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
pwo-group.com

 

PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions
100+ million components per year | 3,300 employees | 11 global locations | Over 100 years of experience

PWO Group is a global partner to the mobility industry. We are shaping the mobility of the future with our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model.

As technology leaders in climate-friendly lightweight construction, high-precision forming and related joining technologies, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of complex metal components and systems at the cutting edge of technological achievability.

Our solutions combine cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We are at the forefront of the 3 megatrends in the mobility industry: electrification, safety and comfort. Our solutions are integral to almost every passenger car worldwide. With our innovative engineering expertise and local for local production sites, we ensure customer proximity and highest quality. We deliver efficiently, flexibly and reliably worldwide.

As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures, we offer a meaningful environment for personal growth. Our corporate management is characterized by responsibility and transparency, which are strategically anchored in our guiding principle: People. Planet. Progress.

More at: pwo-group.com


22.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7802 84-844
Fax: +49 (0)7802 84-789
E-mail: ir@pwo-group.com
Internet: www.pwo-group.com
ISIN: DE0006968001
WKN: 696800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2332396

 
End of News EQS News Service

2332396  22.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu PWO AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu PWO AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
07.11.2011Progress-Werk Oberkirch buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
03.11.2011Progress-Werk Oberkirch kaufenDer Aktionär-online
04.08.2011Progress-Werk Oberkirch kaufenFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
05.05.2011Progress-Werk Oberkirch addFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
24.03.2011Progress-Werk Oberkirch addFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.11.2011Progress-Werk Oberkirch buyFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
03.11.2011Progress-Werk Oberkirch kaufenDer Aktionär-online
04.08.2011Progress-Werk Oberkirch kaufenFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
05.05.2011Progress-Werk Oberkirch addFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
24.03.2011Progress-Werk Oberkirch addFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbH
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.03.2006Progress-Werk Kaufsignal abwartenFocus Money
16.02.2005Progress-Werk Oberkirch: Halten LB Baden-Württemberg
DatumRatingAnalyst

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PWO AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen