EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 8 May 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)
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EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
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Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 8 May 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)
Dillingen / Saar, 5 May 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) invites interested investors, analysts, private shareholders and members of the press to attend the online presentation of the Executive Board on the occasion of the publication of the Annual Report 2025.
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In the webcast, CEO Pascal Klein and CFO Kai Winkelmann will provide an overview of the 2025 financial figures, an update on the current business development as well as the company's outlook. There will also be a Q&A session following the presentation.
Key facts of the Pyrum webcast
Friday, 8 May 2026
Registration link for participants: https://www.appairtime.com/event/af886ce5-b979-4eb7-b003-5d130affafb9
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About Pyrum Innovations AG
Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tires. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tires and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as TTO (ThermoTireOil) and TTB (ThermoTireBlack) which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products.
Contact
iron AG
Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
05.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrum Innovations AG
|Dieselstraße 8
|66763 Dillingen/Saar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6831 959 480
|E-mail:
|contact@pyrum.net
|Internet:
|www.pyrum.net
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8ZX8
|WKN:
|A2G8ZX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2321414
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2321414 05.05.2026 CET/CEST
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