EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 8 May 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 8 May 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST)



05.05.2026 / 11:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 8 May 2026 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST) Information from the Executive Board on the past financial year 2025 and future business development

Online presentation via webcast for shareholders, press representatives and analysts Dillingen / Saar, 5 May 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) invites interested investors, analysts, private shareholders and members of the press to attend the online presentation of the Executive Board on the occasion of the publication of the Annual Report 2025. Wer­bung Wer­bung In the webcast, CEO Pascal Klein and CFO Kai Winkelmann will provide an overview of the 2025 financial figures, an update on the current business development as well as the company's outlook. There will also be a Q&A session following the presentation. Key facts of the Pyrum webcast Friday, 8 May 2026

Start: 11.00 a.m. (CEST)

Duration: 60 minutes

Language: English Registration link for participants: https://www.appairtime.com/event/af886ce5-b979-4eb7-b003-5d130affafb9 Wer­bung Wer­bung About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tires. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tires and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as TTO (ThermoTireOil) and TTB (ThermoTireBlack) which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products. https://www.pyrum.net/en/ Contact iron AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com Pyrum Innovations AG Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net

05.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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