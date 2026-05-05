EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the 2025 financial year

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the 2025 financial year



08.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Pyrum Innovations AG publishes figures for the 2025 financial year

Revenue more than doubled compared to the previous year to EUR 4.1 million (2024: EUR 2.0 million)

Total output of EUR 11.1 million (2024: EUR 11.7 million)

Consolidated net result of EUR -10.0 million (2024: EUR -10.1 million)

Balanced EBITDA expected for 2027

Dillingen / Saar, 8 May 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum,” the “company,” ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) today presented its annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year. Revenue amounted to EUR 4.1 million, more than doubling compared to the previous year (2024: EUR 2.0 million). This was driven in particular by higher revenues from consulting and engineering services in connection with ongoing customer and partner projects, as well as revenues from expanded plant operations. However, the originally communicated revenue forecast of EUR 4.5 million to EUR 6.0 million could not be fully achieved. This was primarily due to the lack of revenue from ThermoTireBlack® (TTB) in the fourth quarter of 2025, which was attributable to delays in the commissioning of the milling and pelletizing plant.

The Group generated total output of EUR 11.1 million, placing it at the lower end of the projected range of EUR 10 million to EUR 15 million. Despite a decline in own work capitalized due to the largely completed commissioning and construction work for the expansion of the main plant in Dillingen/Saar, the previous year’s level (2024: EUR 11.7 million) was maintained thanks to the increase in revenue. In total, own work capitalized amounted to EUR 6.8 million (2024: EUR 9.0 million). Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (Consolidated EBIT) were EUR -8.7 million (2024: EUR -8.9 million), within the forecast range of EUR -8.5 million to EUR -10.5 million. The consolidated net result for the year amounted to EUR -10.0 million (2024: EUR -10.1 million) and continues to reflect the start-up and ramp-up phase of the expanded plant operations as well as ongoing expenses for capacity expansion and project development.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “The past year was marked by significant progress and groundbreaking developments for Pyrum. It is particularly gratifying that we are increasingly recognized as a supplier of critical raw materials. At the same time, political and regulatory developments such as the new EU Waste Shipment Regulation reinforce the importance of sustainable end-of-life tire recycling technologies. Another milestone was the European Innovation Fund’s approval of EUR 29.4 million in funding for the major project with our partner Thermo Lysi SA in Greece, which is a true accolade for our technology and simultaneously provides momentum for further potential funding of such innovations. Our current focus is on the imminent product approval of our TTB in accordance with VDA 6.3, increasing production volumes, and implementing the planned modifications to the transport system at our world’s largest milling and pelletizing plant in the third quarter, as well as on the consistent implementation of our international plant construction projects.”

For the current financial year 2026, the Executive Board of Pyrum Innovations AG expects consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 6.5 million to EUR 9.5 million and total consolidated output in the range of EUR 12 million to EUR 18 million. EBIT is expected to be between EUR -8.0 million and EUR -10.5 million. The continued negative EBIT reflects the transition from the investment and commissioning phase to scalable industrial operations. The Executive Board anticipates that the successful ramp-up of TTB processing, the further increase in capacity utilization of existing facilities, and progress in the project pipeline will create the conditions for a sustainable improvement in earnings in the coming years. Due to delays in TTB production and plant construction projects, the expected return to a balanced EBITDA is shifting from 2026 to 2027.

Pyrum Innovations AG is hosting a webcast today, Friday, 8 May 2026, at 11:00 a.m. for interested investors, analysts, private shareholders, and members of the press to discuss current business developments. Those interested can register to participate at https://www.appairtime.com/event/af886ce5-b979-4eb7-b003-5d130affafb9.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The annual and consolidated financial statements 2025 of Pyrum Innovations AG are available on the company's website at https://www.pyrum.net/en/investors/financial-publications/.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG has revolutionised the recycling market for end-of-life tires. Since 2008, the company has been developing an innovative thermolysis technology that enables end-of-life tires and plastics to be recycled with virtually no emissions. The process can recover high-quality products such as TTO (ThermoTireOil) and TTB (ThermoTireBlack) which are used by renowned partners such as BASF, Continental and Schwalbe to manufacture new products. In this way, the company closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate targets. Since 2020, the first plant at the company's headquarters in Dillingen/Saar has been in continuous operation, and two further plants have been added as part of the site expansion in 2024. Prestigious certifications such as REACH and ISCC Plus prove the quality and sustainability of the products.

www.pyrum.net

Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net