EQS-News: q.beyond acquires majority stake in SAP healthcare specialist GITG
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EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Takeover
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q.beyond acquires majority stake in SAP healthcare specialist GITG
Cologne/Hamburg, 3 August 2026. IT service provider q.beyond AG is taking over a 51% stake in the SAP healthcare specialist GITG AG. Founded in 2002 and with nearly 40 highly specialised employees and more than 500 projects, this company is one of the digital pioneers in the healthcare sector. Together with q.beyond, SAP partner GITG will play a driving role in replacing the IS-H sector solution due to be discontinued by SAP in 2030.
With GS-H, the Hamburg-based company GITG has a turnkey successor solution based on S/4HANA which ensures a smooth transition for core patient management and billing systems at hospitals. More than 500 hospitals, equivalent to more than 20% of all hospitals in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, are estimated to be currently still working with the expiring SAP solution IS-H.
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Future hospital standard in SAP environment
Thies Rixen, q.beyond’s CEO, explains the reasons for the takeover: “Right after our first joint project we already knew that GITG and its highly qualified team were a perfect match for q.beyond. Just like us, GITG is a service-oriented and performance-driven company. It too is pursuing a consult-to-operate approach with a high degree of implementation expertise.”
With this SAP healthcare specialist, q.beyond would without any prior lead time assume a leading market position in a further high-growth and high-investment focus sector. Rixen pointed to a key competitive advantage: “With GS-H, we are acquiring the intellectual property for the future hospital standard in an SAP environment.” q.beyond is financing the takeover entirely from internal funds. Confidentiality has been agreed concerning the purchase price.
GITG can scale up its business model with q.beyond
This combination will enable GITG to step up its growth. Alongside q.beyond’s extensive IT expertise, the resultant cross-selling potential was one of the key reasons motivating GITG’s CEO, Prof. Dr. Wilken Möller, to opt for q.beyond. “q.beyond is the right partner for us to channel even more resources into further developing our solutions such as GS-H and implement these at even more customers. Together, we can make optimal use of the opportunities resulting from the discontinuation of the existing core SAP system at hospitals.” Möller and his board colleagues will remain at the company after the takeover and, in association with q.beyond, will press ahead with generating profitable growth in the healthcare sector in future.
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Together, the two companies are able to cover all aspects of hospital IT requirements. While GITG focuses on SAP healthcare, GS-H, and hospital systems, q.beyond can contribute its expertise in the fields of security, cloud, managed services, and orchestrating AI agents. This means that q.beyond is becoming a full-stack digitaliser in a sector in which, not least due to the current healthcare reform, modernisation of the IT landscape is set to accelerate.
Milestone in implementing “2028 Strategy”
q.beyond’s CEO views this business combination as marking a milestone in the implementation of the company’s 2028 Strategy with its key focal points of sector focus, internationalisation, and AI. “Consistent with the objectives previously announced, we are now one of the leading providers in a further focus sector and are boosting our market position in Austria and Switzerland.” With three nearshoring locations now in operation in Latvia, Romania, and Spain, the company also has a highly effective approach to countering cost pressure and the shortage of specialists in Germany. Against this backdrop, Thies Rixen has affirmed his ambitious targets for the coming three years: “By 2028, we will increase revenues to around € 250 million and our EBITDA margin to around 10%.”
03.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qbeyond.de
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YDG0
|WKN:
|A41YDG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900DGVITE7A2L5G12
|EQS News ID:
|2375446
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375446 03.08.2026 CET/CEST
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