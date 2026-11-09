EQS-News: q.beyond posts high volume of one-off charges in Q3 2026 – restructuring set to pay off from 2027 onwards

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

q.beyond posts high volume of one-off charges in Q3 2026 – restructuring set to pay off from 2027 onwards



09.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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q.beyond posts high volume of one-off charges in Q3 2026 – restructuring set to pay off from 2027 onwards

One-off charges on earnings totalling € 9.5 million in Q3 2026

Restructuring on course; nearly 80% of measures already implemented

Amended forecast for overall 2026 financial year confirmed

Cologne, 9 November 2026. IT service provider q.beyond pressed rapidly ahead with its previously announced restructuring programme in the third quarter of 2026 while at the same time achieving significant sales success. Quarterly earnings were negatively affected by restructuring provisions and by further special items. Based on virtually unchanged revenues of € 43.2 million (Q3 2025: € 43.6 million), EBITDA stood at € -7.1 million (Q3 2025: € 3.0 million). Adjusted to exclude the restructuring expenses, EBITDA came to € -2.8 million. Consolidated net income totalled € -9.2 million (Q3 2025: € 0.5 million), while free cash flow amounted to € -4.5 million (Q3 2025: € 1.7 million).

Werbung

New orders in Q3 2026 almost match figure for whole of first half

The one-off items mask the progress made in the operating business. At € 49.7 million, the volume of new orders received in the third quarter was almost as high as the figure for the whole of the first half of 2026 (€ 51.9 million). By the end of the first nine months, orders totalling € 101.6 million had been placed by new and existing customers, 22% ahead of the previous year’s figure.

Thies Rixen, q.beyond’s CEO, explains: “Our rising new orders show that the reorganisation of our sales activities is increasingly paying off. In parallel, we are working at great pace to advance the AI-driven restructuring of our entire organisation. The associated measures have placed a short-term and one-off charge on our earnings, but will create the basis for leaner cost structures and sustainably higher earnings strength in the coming years.”

Consulting business with double-digit growth

The “Consulting” segment in particular posted a successful operating performance in the third quarter of 2026, raising its revenues by 13% to € 17.3 million. By contrast, the “Managed Services” segment continued to feel the effects of companies’ reluctance to invest, with a 9% year-on-year reduction in revenues to € 25.8 million. Additional revenue and earnings potential can be accessed here above all by marketing free capacity of 1 megawatt currently available at the company’s data centres.

Werbung

The present restructuring process is serving to make the whole company fit for the future. As previously announced, provisions of € 4.3 million were recognized for this in the quarter under report. Moreover, earnings were burdened by further special items, including a one-off increase in licence costs (€ 1.0 million), additional expenses resulting from the delayed ramp-up of operations at the location in Romania (€ 0.5 million), and additional expenses for internal digitalisation projects, and in particular for the introduction of S/4HANA (€ 1.5 million). Furthermore, a provision of € 2.2 million was required for the recognition of variable remuneration on an accrual basis.

Almost three quarters of the special items posted in the third quarter, amounting to € 9.5 million in total, are of a non-recurring nature. That is particularly the case for the restructuring provisions. Subsequent to these charges and given the measures initiated, q.beyond is laying foundations to sustainably improve its earnings strength in the years ahead.

AI-driven restructuring of organisation

q.beyond is making swift progress with its restructuring. The AI-driven organisational restructuring also involves reducing the workforce in Germany by around 10%. Nearly 80% of the planned measures had already been implemented by the end of October 2026. This process of streamlining the organisation should largely be completed by the end of 2026. Nora Wolters, q.beyond’s CFO, stresses: “We are implementing our restructuring with absolute consistency. This way, we are making great advances towards reaching the target of cutting our costs by around € 7 million a year from 2027 onwards.”

Based on updated projections, the Management Board amended its forecast for the 2026 financial year on 21 October 2026. q.beyond now expects to report revenues of between € 174 million and € 178 million (previously: € 176 million to € 180 million) and EBITDA of between € -4 million and € -2 million (previously: € 3 million to € 7 million). The company expects without amendment to report negative consolidated net income and negative free cash flow for the 2026 financial year.



Key figures at a glance

€ million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9M 2026 9M 2025 Revenues 43.2 43.6 129.0 134.4 - Managed Services 25.8 28.3 80.4 89.1 - Consulting 17.3 15.3 48.6 45.3 Gross profit 2.5 7.3 18.5 25.0 - Managed Services 0.3 5.3 9.5 18.7 - Consulting 2.2 2.0 9.1 6.3 EBITDA (7.1) 3.0 (4.0) 8.1 EBIT (9.4) 0.5 (11.1) 0.3 Consolidated net income (9.2) 0.5 (11.2) 0.1 Free cash flow (4.5) 1.7 (5.5) 3.6 Net liquidity at 30 September 33.5 41.3 Equity ratio at 30 September 65% 68% Employees at 30 September 1,144 1,125



Notes:

This Corporate News contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and forecasts on the part of the management with regard to future events. Due to risks or erroneous assumptions, actual results may deviate materially from these forward-looking statements. The complete Quarterly Statement is available at www.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations.



About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond is the leading IT partner for SMEs. We solve the technological challenges our European customers face and make their business models fit for the future. This way, we enhance our customers’ business value. We do so by deploying our sovereign IT solutions, our proprietary and certified AI data centres, and our all-round expertise in cloud and security, as well as in business-critical applications based on Microsoft and SAP technologies. As an AI operating partner, we integrate, operate, and optimise artificial intelligence for our customers. Our strong team of more than 1,000 specialists combines technical excellence with sector expertise. Publicly listed, q.beyond is present across Germany and has locations in Latvia, Spain, Romania, India, and the USA.



Contact:

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

invest@qbeyond.de

www.qbeyond.de