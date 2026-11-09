EQS-News: q.beyond posts high volume of one-off charges in Q3 2026 – restructuring set to pay off from 2027 onwards
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EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
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q.beyond posts high volume of one-off charges in Q3 2026 – restructuring set to pay off from 2027 onwards
Cologne, 9 November 2026. IT service provider q.beyond pressed rapidly ahead with its previously announced restructuring programme in the third quarter of 2026 while at the same time achieving significant sales success. Quarterly earnings were negatively affected by restructuring provisions and by further special items. Based on virtually unchanged revenues of € 43.2 million (Q3 2025: € 43.6 million), EBITDA stood at € -7.1 million (Q3 2025: € 3.0 million). Adjusted to exclude the restructuring expenses, EBITDA came to € -2.8 million. Consolidated net income totalled € -9.2 million (Q3 2025: € 0.5 million), while free cash flow amounted to € -4.5 million (Q3 2025: € 1.7 million).
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New orders in Q3 2026 almost match figure for whole of first half
The one-off items mask the progress made in the operating business. At € 49.7 million, the volume of new orders received in the third quarter was almost as high as the figure for the whole of the first half of 2026 (€ 51.9 million). By the end of the first nine months, orders totalling € 101.6 million had been placed by new and existing customers, 22% ahead of the previous year’s figure.
Thies Rixen, q.beyond’s CEO, explains: “Our rising new orders show that the reorganisation of our sales activities is increasingly paying off. In parallel, we are working at great pace to advance the AI-driven restructuring of our entire organisation. The associated measures have placed a short-term and one-off charge on our earnings, but will create the basis for leaner cost structures and sustainably higher earnings strength in the coming years.”
Consulting business with double-digit growth
The “Consulting” segment in particular posted a successful operating performance in the third quarter of 2026, raising its revenues by 13% to € 17.3 million. By contrast, the “Managed Services” segment continued to feel the effects of companies’ reluctance to invest, with a 9% year-on-year reduction in revenues to € 25.8 million. Additional revenue and earnings potential can be accessed here above all by marketing free capacity of 1 megawatt currently available at the company’s data centres.
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The present restructuring process is serving to make the whole company fit for the future. As previously announced, provisions of € 4.3 million were recognized for this in the quarter under report. Moreover, earnings were burdened by further special items, including a one-off increase in licence costs (€ 1.0 million), additional expenses resulting from the delayed ramp-up of operations at the location in Romania (€ 0.5 million), and additional expenses for internal digitalisation projects, and in particular for the introduction of S/4HANA (€ 1.5 million). Furthermore, a provision of € 2.2 million was required for the recognition of variable remuneration on an accrual basis.
Almost three quarters of the special items posted in the third quarter, amounting to € 9.5 million in total, are of a non-recurring nature. That is particularly the case for the restructuring provisions. Subsequent to these charges and given the measures initiated, q.beyond is laying foundations to sustainably improve its earnings strength in the years ahead.
AI-driven restructuring of organisation
q.beyond is making swift progress with its restructuring. The AI-driven organisational restructuring also involves reducing the workforce in Germany by around 10%. Nearly 80% of the planned measures had already been implemented by the end of October 2026. This process of streamlining the organisation should largely be completed by the end of 2026. Nora Wolters, q.beyond’s CFO, stresses: “We are implementing our restructuring with absolute consistency. This way, we are making great advances towards reaching the target of cutting our costs by around € 7 million a year from 2027 onwards.”
Based on updated projections, the Management Board amended its forecast for the 2026 financial year on 21 October 2026. q.beyond now expects to report revenues of between € 174 million and € 178 million (previously: € 176 million to € 180 million) and EBITDA of between € -4 million and € -2 million (previously: € 3 million to € 7 million). The company expects without amendment to report negative consolidated net income and negative free cash flow for the 2026 financial year.
09.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qbeyond.de
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YDG0
|WKN:
|A41YDG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900DGVITE7A2L5G12
|EQS News ID:
|2430418
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2430418 09.11.2026 CET/CEST
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