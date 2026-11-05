EQS-News: Q3 2026: ElringKlinger improves key financial metrics and makes further progress in its transformation

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

Q3 2026: ElringKlinger improves key financial metrics and makes further progress in its transformation



05.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

Q3 2026: ElringKlinger improves key financial metrics and makes further progress in its transformation

Group revenue rises by 14.0% to EUR 451 million in the third quarter of 2026; organic revenue growth stands at 13.7%; adjusted EBIT margin improves to 6.5% in the third quarter and 6.4% in the first nine months of 2026

E-Mobility business area emerges as a major growth driver in the Original Equipment segment, with revenue increasing by 102.6% to EUR 189 million in the first nine months of 2026

SHAPE2EMPOWER organizational program enters its next phase of implementation, laying the groundwork for closer alignment with the market, fast action, and greater efficiency

SHAPE30: The Group’s profile is being sharpened and its focus on strategic growth areas reinforced through further measures to optimize the production network

ElringKlinger AG (ISIN DE0007856023 / WKN 785602) has released its complete Group results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026, with all key financial indicators improving against the corresponding periods of the previous year. Orders, revenue, the adjusted EBIT margin, and operating free cash flow were all above their prior-year levels, in some cases substantially. The net working capital ratio, adjusted ROCE, and adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio also improved year on year.

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Commenting on the results, Thomas Jessulat, CEO of ElringKlinger AG, said: “The figures for the first nine months of 2026 show that our strategy is taking us in the right direction. We are enhancing our operational capabilities, building our financial strength, and steadily advancing the Group’s transformation. Production ramp-ups in E-Mobility, a sharper focus within our portfolio, and progress under SHAPE30 are laying the foundations for sustained growth and higher profitability. We must remain firmly committed to pursuing this path.”

E-Mobility fuels growth

Group revenue increased by 14.0% to EUR 450.9 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 395.5 million). Organic revenue growth, excluding M&A and currency effects, amounted to 13.7%. In the first nine months of the financial year, Group revenue reached EUR 1,359.8 million (9M 2025: EUR 1,226.9 million), an increase of 10.8% on the prior-year period, with organic growth of 12.2%.

This favorable business performance was primarily attributable to the ongoing ramp-up of high-volume production contracts in the strategic growth area of E-Mobility. Within the Original Equipment segment, the E-Mobility business area again delivered particularly strong momentum. Revenue in this business area doubled year on year to EUR 188.6 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 93.1 million). Third-quarter revenue rose significantly to EUR 65.1 million in 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 26.3 million). The segment’s other business areas also recorded higher revenue in the third quarter of 2026. Overall, revenue in the Original Equipment segment expanded by 18.4% to EUR 309.7 million in the third quarter of 2026 and by 13.3% to EUR 929.3 million in the nine-month period (9M 2025: EUR 820.4 million).

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The Aftermarket and Engineered Plastics segments also contributed to growth. The Aftermarket segment generated revenue of EUR 102.0 million in the reporting quarter (Q3 2025: EUR 96.1 million) and EUR 314.0 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 293.5 million). Revenue in the Engineered Plastics segment rose to EUR 38.8 million in the period from July to September 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 37.4 million) and EUR 115.5 million for the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 112.1 million). All Group segments therefore recorded year-on-year growth and contributed to the positive business performance.

Broad regional support for growth

The upward trajectory in revenue was underpinned by almost all major regions. The strongest growth contribution came from Rest of Europe, where revenue rose by 17.6% to EUR 503.0 million in the first nine months of 2026. Germany, North America, and South America & Rest of the World also recorded year-on-year revenue increases, while Asia-Pacific remained stable at the prior-year level.

Marked gains in profitability and financial strength

Supported by higher revenue and improved cost structures, adjusted EBIT rose to EUR 29.2 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 21.2 million). This brought the adjusted EBIT margin to 6.5% (Q3 2025: 5.4%). Adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 87.2 million in the first three quarters of 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 65.9 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.4% (9M 2025: 5.4%). This metric excludes one-time effects totaling EUR 10.6 million, thereof EUR 9.7 million in the third quarter 2026, arising mainly from impairments associated with additional SHAPE30 measures. Reported EBIT amounted to EUR 19.5 million in the third quarter (Q3 2025: EUR 4.5 million) and EUR 76.6 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 30.8 million). After taking into account an improved net finance result, higher income tax expenses, and non-controlling interests, adjusted earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.23 from July to September 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 0.10) and EUR 0.64 for the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 0.28). Excluding adjustments, earnings per share stood at EUR 0.07 (Q3 2025: EUR -0.07) in the quarter under review and EUR 0.48 (9M 2025: EUR -0.16) for the first nine months of 2026.

ElringKlinger also recorded improvements in other financial metrics as earnings increased. The equity ratio rose to 36.0% as of September 30, 2026 (Sep. 30, 2025: 34.8%), while the adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was scaled back to 1.7 (Sep. 30, 2025: 2.2). Despite ramp-ups relating to high-volume production contracts, the net working capital ratio decreased to 19.5% (Sep. 30, 2025: 23.7%) of Group revenue. Operating free cash flow amounted to EUR 28.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 18.0 million), exceeding the prior-year figure. For the first nine months of 2026, operating free cash flow improved to EUR -29.0 million (9M 2025: EUR -78.6 million). The return on invested capital, as measured by adjusted ROCE, also increased significantly to 9.5% (Sep 30, 2025: 6.7%) compared with the same date last year.



Improvements in revenue, earnings, cash flow, and indebtedness demonstrate the effectiveness of the efficiency measures taken, together with the focus on profitable business areas and cash flow generation.

Progress on the SHAPE30 transformation strategy

Against the backdrop of structural changes in the automotive industry, ElringKlinger initiated further measures during the reporting period to optimize its global network of locations in order to strengthen the Group’s competitiveness. As part of this effort, the ElringKlinger Group has entered into an agreement with Lydech to sell its subsidiary in Fort Wayne, IN, USA, as well as its shielding technology business in Kecskemét, Hungary. Lydech is a portfolio company of Regent, headquartered in Novi, MI, USA, and has extensive expertise in thermal and acoustic solutions for the global automotive industry. The closing of the transaction is expected at the end of the year, subject to regulatory clearance by the competent authorities and customary closing conditions. Both partners have agreed not to disclose further contractual details of the transaction.

Commenting on these measures, CEO Thomas Jessulat said: “The focus of our SHAPE30 transformation strategy is to further strengthen our competitiveness in an environment that remains challenging. We are aligning all our activities toward this goal. That is why we have decided on further measures. These include the divestment of the shielding technology operations at the two locations in Fort Wayne and Kecskemét. For the new owner, thermal and acoustic shielding technology is part of its core business, so both locations can be further developed in the interests of their customers and employees. In addition, we have laid the groundwork for further measures to increase our profitability and continue to help shape the mobility of the future. With these steps, we will have reached another significant milestone in the implementation of SHAPE30.”

SHAPE2EMPOWER organizational program enters its next phase of implementation

Execution of the SHAPE2EMPOWER organizational program also progressed during the past quarter. The second phase of implementation commenced with the completion of plant assignments to the business areas and the establishment of key management structures. The program is aimed at increasing organizational efficiency, streamlining decision-making, and bringing the Group closer to its markets.

Guidance raised for full-year 2026

In mid-October, the Group increased its revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year to approximately EUR 1.8 billion, reflecting its business performance, especially in the third quarter. Guidance for the other financial indicators, including the adjusted EBIT margin, operating free cash flow, the adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, and adjusted ROCE, remains unchanged. The Group also reaffirmed its medium-term objectives.

Key financials for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026

in EUR million 9M 2026 9M 2025? ? abs. ? rel. Q3 2026 Q3 2025? ? abs. ? rel. Order intake 1,551.7 1,179.7 +372.0 +31.5% 538.0 467.2 +70.8 +15.2% Order backlog 1,326.7 1,111.5 +215.2 +19.4% 1,326.7 1,111.5 +215.2 +19.4% Revenue 1,359.8 1,226.9 +132.9 +10.8% 450.9 395.5 +55.4 +14.0% of which FX effects -3.2 -0.3% +4.4 +1.1% of which M&A -12.4 -1.0% -3.0 -0.8% of which organic +148.4 +12.2% +53.9 +13.7% Reported EBITDA 164.3 102.8 +61.5 +59.8% 52.6 25.1 +27.5 +>100% Adjusted EBIT 87.2 65.9 +21.3 +32.3% 29.2 21.2 +8.0 +37.7% Adjusted EBIT margin (in %) 6.4 5.4 +1.0 pp - 6.5 5.4 +1.1 pp - Reported EBIT 76.6 30.8 +45.8 +>100% 19.5 4.5 +15.0 +>100% Net income

(after non-controlling interests) 30.6 -10.2 +40.8 +>100% 4.7 -4.4 +9.1 +>100% Adjusted earnings per share (in EUR) 0.64 0.28 +0.36 +>100% 0.23 0.10 +0.13 >+100% Reported earnings per share (in EUR) 0.48 -0.16 +0.64 +>100% 0.07 -0.07 +0.14 +>100% Investments in property, plant, and equipment 60.3 99.0 -38.7 -39.1% 15.1 27.8 -12.7 -45.7% Operating free cash flow -29.0 -78.6 +49.6 +63.1% 28.5 18.0 +10.5 +58.3% Net working capital (NWC) 346.2 389.1 -42.9 -11.0% NWC ratio (in %) 19.5 23.7 -4.2 pp - Equity ratio (in %) 36.0 34.8 +1.2 pp - Net financial liabilities 350.1 388.8 -38.7 -10.0% Adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio# 1.7 2.2 -0.5 -22.7% Adjusted ROCE (in %) 9.5 6.7 +2.8 pp - Employees (as of Sep 30)* 8,596 8,736 -140 -1.6%

? The figures for the first nine months of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025 include the results of hofer powertrain products UK Ltd., Solihull, United Kingdom, which was divested with effect from November 30, 2025.

# Calculated as the ratio of net financial liabilities to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months

* Headcount excluding members of the Executive Board, temporary employees, and apprentices

About ElringKlinger

As a global development partner drawing on many years of expertise, ElringKlinger has established itself as one of the leading suppliers to the automotive industry, in addition to serving customers in the plastics engineering and other sectors. Since its inception in 1879, the technology group based in Dettingen/Erms, Germany, has been consistent in its efforts to provide innovative answers to present and future challenges. Today, ElringKlinger is actively shaping the future of sustainable mobility with the help of pioneering product and system solutions tailored to any type of drive platform, alongside sealing and shielding applications as well as lightweighting concepts. With a track record of two decades in the field of cutting-edge battery and fuel cell technology, the Group was at the forefront of establishing itself as an expert in e-mobility. Operating with a dedicated team of around 8,600 #transformationpioneers at around 40 locations worldwide and revenue of approx. EUR 1.6 billion in 2025, ElringKlinger is driving the sustainable transformation of the industry – brimming with passion, talent, and innovation.

Legal notice

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the expectations, market assessments, and forecasts of the Management Board and the information currently available to it. These forward-looking statements shall, in particular, not be construed as guarantees of future developments and results referred to therein. Although the Management Board is of the firm opinion that the statements made and their underlying beliefs and expectations are realistic, they are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Future results and developments depend on a variety of factors, risks, and uncertainties that may lead to changes in the expectations and judgments that have been expressed. These factors include, for example, changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, lack of acceptance of new products and services, and changes in business strategy.

Contact:For further information, please contact:ElringKlinger AGDr. Jens WinterStrategic CommunicationsMax-Eyth-Straße 272581 Dettingen/ErmsGermanyPhone: +49 7123 724-88335E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com