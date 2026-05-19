EQS-News: Quantum Genesis AI Announces Removal of OTC Markets Caveat Emptor Designation
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EQS-News: Quantum Genesis AI Corp
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
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SAN DIEGO, CA - June 1, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantum Genesis AI Corp. (OTC: QGAI) today announced that the Caveat Emptor designation previously applied to the Company’s securities by OTC Markets Group has been removed.
The Company appreciates the opportunity to engage with OTC Markets throughout the review process and acknowledges the professionalism and assistance provided by OTC Markets in addressing the matter. Quantum Genesis AI worked cooperatively with OTC Markets to provide information and respond to inquiries during the review period.
“We appreciate the time and attention that OTC Markets dedicated to this matter and are pleased that the review process has concluded with the removal of the Caveat Emptor designation,” said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Genesis AI Corp. “Throughout this process, our focus remained on transparency, responsiveness, and constructive engagement. We thank OTC Markets for their professionalism and assistance, and we remain committed to maintaining open communication with our shareholders and the marketplace.”
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The Company continues to advance its strategic initiatives in artificial intelligence, computational modeling, and scientific innovation, while maintaining its commitment to responsible corporate governance and public company compliance.
Quantum Genesis AI intends to continue providing timely updates regarding its business activities and corporate developments through its public disclosures and shareholder communications.
For more information and updates, please visit www.qgaicorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QGAI.
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About Quantum Genesis AI Corp.
Quantum Genesis AI Corp. is focused on advancing next-generation technologies at the intersection of artificial intelligence, computational modeling, and scientific innovation. The Company’s strategy includes leveraging advanced data-driven tools to support research, discovery, and technology development across emerging sectors while maintaining a commitment to transparency and responsible corporate governance.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantum Genesis AI Corp. (“Quantum Genesis AI” or the “Company”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.
Quantum Genesis AI makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantum Genesis AI or its affiliates.
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View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Quantum Genesis AI Corp
01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Quantum Genesis AI Corp
|United States
|ISIN:
|US75955E2054
|EQS News ID:
|2337338
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2337338 01.06.2026 CET/CEST
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