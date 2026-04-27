EQS-News: Quarterly Report for Q2 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026.
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EQS-News: Photon Energy NV
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Report
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Quarterly Report for Q2 2026 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026.
Company: Photon Energy N.V.
Date: 2026-08-19
Market type: Quotation Board of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Deutsche Börse AG (unregulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).
Title: Financial Report for Q2 and HY1 2026
Detailed data:
The Management Board of Photon Energy N.V. (“the Company”) informs that it has published its Quarterly Report for Q2 2026 and Interim Consolidated Financial Statements with Notes for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2026.
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Contact to IR Department:
E-mail: ir@photonenergy.com
Photon Energy N.V.
Barbara Strozzilaan 201
1083 HN Amsterdam
The Netherlands Web: www.photonenergy.com
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20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2385994 20.08.2026 CET/CEST
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