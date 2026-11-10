EQS-News: R. STAHL sales and profitability on track after nine months – Stabilization continues as planned – Forecast for 2026 confirmed

EQS-News: R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

R. STAHL sales and profitability on track after nine months – Stabilization continues as planned – Forecast for 2026 confirmed



10.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





R. STAHL sales and profitability on track after nine months – Stabilization continues as planned – Forecast for 2026 confirmed

From January to September 2026, R. STAHL generated sales of € 219.7 million (previous year: € 229.8 million).

Order intake amounted to € 221.2 million in the first nine months and was below the prior-year figure (€ 238.1 million) due to the economic environment. In the third quarter, order intake exceeded the level of the comparable quarter of the previous year.

Profitability improved as planned. EBITDA pre exceptionals increased to € 21.7 million in the first three quarters (previous year: € 20.2 million), while the EBITDA margin pre exceptionals improved to 9.9% (previous year: 8.8%).

The Executive Board confirms its forecast for full-year 2026.

Waldenburg, 10 November 2026 – Customers of R. STAHL remained cautious in their investment activities during the first nine months of 2026 due to global economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Despite the challenging market environment, the company successfully stabilized sales as planned while further strengthening profitability.

Werbung

Order intake declines to € 221.2 million after nine months (previous year: € 238.1 million) due to customers’ investment restraint

As a result of continued weakness in investment activity across R. STAHL’s core industries, order intake decreased by 7.1% year-on-year to € 221.2 million in the period from January to September 2026. Order intake did, however, improve slightly in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the prior-year quarter, increasing by 4.4% to € 75.4 million. Order activity recovered in particular in Germany and the Americas between July and September.



Order backlog as of 30 September 2026, remained stable at € 90.9 million compared with year-end 2025 (31 December 2025: € 90.9 million).

Sales stabilized as planned and declined slightly to € 219.7 million after nine months

Sales decreased by 4.4% year-on-year to € 219.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, as expected. Positive momentum came from the Asia/Pacific region, where sales increased by 31.3%, benefiting from the execution of a major project order. By contrast, sales in Germany (-4.6%), the Central region (-13.5%), and the Americas (-14.5%) were below the prior-year level after nine months.

Profitability improved after three quarters – measures to stabilize the business taking effect – positive free cash flow

R. STAHL further strengthened its profitability during the first nine months of 2026 compared with the previous year. The improvement was primarily attributable to the effects of measures implemented to optimize cost structures. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) pre exceptionals increased by 7.5% to € 21.7 million from January to September 2026. At the same time, profitability, measured by the EBITDA margin pre exceptionals, improved from 8.8% in the prior-year period to 9.9%. Net profit increased by € 3.3 million to € 0.9 million (9M 2025: € -2.4 million). This corresponds to earnings per share of € 0.14 (9M 2025: € -0.38).

Werbung

R. STAHL increased free cash flow by € 17.3 million to € 4.7 million in the first three quarters of 2026 (9M 2025: € -12.6 million). In addition to the higher net profit, positive contributions also came from the significantly lower cash outflow resulting from the build-up of working capital. In the course of the reporting period, working capital reduced free cash flow by only € 4.6 million compared with € 13.5 million in the prior year. Due to the positive net profit and the higher discount rate used to measure pension obligations, the equity ratio increased to 31.3% as of 30 September 2026 (31 December 2025: 29.2%).

R. STAHL confirms forecast for financial year 2026

For the fourth quarter of 2026, the company expects investment activity among customers in its core industries to remain subdued. Forecast uncertainty continues to stem primarily from the unpredictable development and consequences of geopolitical conflicts, international tariff policies, potential trade disputes and supply chain disruptions.

Based on the currently expected development of markets relevant to R. STAHL and the planned stabilization of business performance achieved during the first nine months, the Executive Board confirms its forecast for full-year 2026. Group sales are projected to range between € 285 million and € 300 million (2025: € 313.0 million). For EBITDA pre exceptionals, the Executive Board forecasts a figure between € 22 million and € 27 million for the current financial year (2025: € 34.4 million). The company expects a break even figure for free cash flow in 2026 (2025: € -0.3 million).

“The R. STAHL team is well on its way to stabilizing the company economically and creating the structures necessary to return to profitable and sustainable growth over the medium term”, said Tobias Popp, Member of the Executive Board at R. STAHL.

Key figures of R. STAHL Group for Q3 and 9M 2026 pursuant to IFRS

€ million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change

in %



9M 2026



9M 2025

Change

in % Sales 74.1 78.6 -5.7 219.7 229.8 -4.4 Germany 18.9 18.1 +4.1 51.2 53.6 -4.6 Central region1) 32.3 37.9 -14.7 97.6 112.8 -13.5 Americas 9.0 8.9 +1.0 22.8 26.7 -14.5 Asia/Pacific 13.9 13.7 +2.0 48.1 36.6 +31.3 EBITDA pre exeptionals2) 9.0 11.3 -20.3 21.7 20.2 +7.5 EBITDA margin pre exeptionals2) 12.1% 14.4% 9.9% 8.8% EBITDA 8.7 8.9 -2.1 19.9 16.3 +21.6 EBIT 4.4 4.0 +11.4 6.5 2.1 >+100 Net profit 3.7 2.6 +41.5 0.9 -2.4 n/a Earnings per share (in €) 0.56 0.39 +43.6 0.14 -0.38 n/a Order income 75.4 72.2 +4.4 221.2 238.1 -7.1 Order backlog as of 30 September 90.9 105.8 -14.1 Cash flow from operating activities 14.2 3.8 >+100 11.0 -2.1 n/a Free cash flow 11.7 0.5 >+100 4.7 -12.6 n/a Depreciation and amortization 4.3 4.9 -13,1 13.3 14.2 -6.0 Capital expenditures 2.5 3.3 -24,9 6.1 10.4 -41.6 30. Sep. 2026 31. Dec. 2025 Change

in % Balance sheet total 259.5 258.9 +0.2 Shareholders‘ equity 81.2 75.7 +7.3 Equity ratio 31.3% 29.2% Net financial liabilities3) 33.1 34.9 -5.0 Net financial liabilities incl. lease liabilites 50.0 48.3 +3.6 Employees4) 1,570 1,659 -5.4

1) Africa and Europe without Germany

2) Exceptionals: restructuring charges, unscheduled depreciation and amortization, charges for designing and implementing IT projects, M&A costs, gains and losses from deconsolidation transactions as well as profit and loss from the disposal of assets no longer required for business operations

3) excl. pension provisions and without lease liabilities

4) excl. apprentices

Percentages and figures in may include rounding differences. The signs used to indicate rates of changes are based on mathematical aspects: Increases are marked with a “+”, decreases with a “-“. Rates of changes > +100% are shown as >+100%, rates of change <-100% as “n/a” (not applicable)

____________

Note

The quarterly report Q3 2026 is available for download under the following link: https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-publications/financial-reports.

____________

Financial calendar 2026 / 2027

12. November 2026 MKK Munich Capital Market Conference

25 February 2027 Preliminary Figures for FY 2026

15 April 2027 Annual Report FY 2026

11 May 2027 Quarterly Statement Q1 2027

15 June 2027 34th Annual General Meeting

5 August 2027 Interim Report H1 2027

4 November 2027 Quarterly Statement Q3 2027

____________

About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio covers the portfolio segments Electrical, Automation as well as Lighting and is completed by the cross-divisional function Customer Solutions. Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry – including LNG applications – as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2025, global sales amounting to around € 313 million were generated by 1,659 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL’s management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.

____________



Investors‘, analysts‘ and press' conference call of R. STAHL for Q3/2026

The Executive Board will explain the results of Q3 2026, will present an outlook for the rest of the year and will be available for questions afterwards

today, November 10, 2026 at 10:00 CET .

The conference call will be held in English language.

The earnings call will be held on mwb's ResearchHub. Please register for the call using the link provided here (https://research-hub.de/events/registration/2026-11-10-10-00/RSL2-GR).



A replay of the earnings call will be available shortly after the event has ended on the ResearchHub as well as on our company’s website in the section corporate > Investor Relations > IR News and Ad hoc News > Events and Presentations (https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/investor-relations/ir-news-and-publications/events-and-presentations)

We look forward to talking to you.





Contact:

R. STAHL AG

Judith Schäuble

Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Am Bahnhof 30

74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)

Germany

Tel. +49 7942 943-1396investornews@r-stahl.com