EQS-News: RBI 1-9/2026: Consolidated profit (excl. Russia) of more than EUR 1.1 billion, up 10 per cent

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

RBI 1-9/2026: Consolidated profit (excl. Russia) of more than EUR 1.1 billion, up 10 per cent



03.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Werbung RBI 1-9/2026: Consolidated profit (excl. Russia) of more than EUR 1.1 billion, up 10 per cent

1-9/2026 consolidated profit of EUR 1,127 million (excl. Russia), main revenues up 8% y-o-y to EUR 4,971 million

Customer loans up 8% to EUR 109 billion year-to-date (excl. Russia)

Provisioning ratio excl. Russia of 19 basis points year-to-date CET1 ratio at 15.4% (excl. Russia) Successful closing of Garanti BBVA Group Romania acquisition

Income Statement in EUR million 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 Q3/2026 Q2/2026 Net interest income 3,347 3,129 1,160 1,111 Net fee and commission income 1,624 1,473 556 549 Net trading income and fair value result (31) 19 (16) (20) General administrative expenses (2,770) (2,562) (980) (894) Operating result 2,390 2,228 798 832 Other result (222) (298) (64) (72) Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (273) (199) (46) (49) Impairment losses on financial assets (159) (120) (49) (7) Profit/loss before tax 1,736 1,611 639 704 Profit/loss after tax 1,304 1,215 481 565 Consolidated profit 1,127 1,027 419 499 Financial statement in EUR million 30/9/2026 31/12/2025 Loans to customers 109,114 101,195 Deposits from customers 127,688 117,277 Total assets 208,748 193,191 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 85,743 80,932 Bank-specific information 30/9/2026 31/12/2025 NPE ratio 1.5% 1.7% NPE coverage ratio 48.6% 44.2% CET1 ratio transitional (incl. profit) 15.4% 15.5% Total capital ratio transitional (incl. profit) 20.4% 20.3% Key ratios 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 Q3/2026 Q2/2026 Net interest margin (Ø interest-bearing assets) 2.29% 2.29% 2.34% 2.27% Cost/income ratio 53.0% 52.8% 54.4% 51.0% Provisioning ratio (Ø loans to customers) 0.19% 0.14% 0.18% 0.04% Consolidated return on equity 10.2% 10.0% 11.7% 13.9% Earnings per share in EUR 3.15 2.87 1.18 1.42 The following tables refer to RBI excluding Russia:

Outlook 2026

The following guidance refers to RBI excluding Russia, incl. Garanti, and assumes Addiko approvals and settlement in Q4, with an assumed acceptance rate of 94.84 per cent (one-off positive impact on the consolidated return on equity of c. 310 basis points). Outlook 2026 RBI excl. RU, incl. Garanti and Addiko Net interest income in EUR above 4.5 bn Net fee and commission income in EUR around 2.2 bn General administrative expenses in EUR around 3.9 bn Cost/income ratio around 55% Provisioning ratio up to 35 bps Consolidated return on equity around 13% Loans to customers (growth, excl. M&A) around 9% CET1 ratio around 14.5%* *’P/B Zero’ Russia deconsolidation scenario

In the medium term, RBI aims to achieve a consolidated return on equity of at least 13% excluding Russia, provisions and legal cost for foreign currency loans in Poland and excluding Rasperia litigation cost.

Outlook 2026The following guidance refers to RBI excluding Russia, incl. Garanti, and assumes Addiko approvals and settlement in Q4, with an assumed acceptance rate of 94.84 per cent (one-off positive impact on the consolidated return on equity of c. 310 basis points).In the medium term, RBI aims to achieve a consolidated return on equity of at least 13% excluding Russia, provisions and legal cost for foreign currency loans in Poland and excluding Rasperia litigation cost.

For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA

Head of Group Financial Steering & Investor Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com

phone +43-1-71 707-2089

www.rbinternational.com

For further information please contact:John P. Carlson, CFAHead of Group Financial Steering & Investor RelationsRaiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 91030 Vienna, Austriair@rbinternational.comphone +43-1-71 707-2089

03.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



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