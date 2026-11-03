EQS-News: RBI 1-9/2026: Consolidated profit (excl. Russia) of more than EUR 1.1 billion, up 10 per cent
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EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
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RBI 1-9/2026: Consolidated profit (excl. Russia) of more than EUR 1.1 billion, up 10 per cent
The following tables refer to RBI excluding Russia:
Outlook 2026
The following guidance refers to RBI excluding Russia, incl. Garanti, and assumes Addiko approvals and settlement in Q4, with an assumed acceptance rate of 94.84 per cent (one-off positive impact on the consolidated return on equity of c. 310 basis points).
In the medium term, RBI aims to achieve a consolidated return on equity of at least 13% excluding Russia, provisions and legal cost for foreign currency loans in Poland and excluding Rasperia litigation cost.
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Financial Steering & Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
www.rbinternational.com
03.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|Am Stadtpark 9
|A-1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-71707-2089
|E-mail:
|ir@rbinternational.com
|Internet:
|https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
|ISIN:
|AT0000606306
|WKN:
|A0D9SU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
|EQS News ID:
|2426954
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2426954 03.11.2026 CET/CEST
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