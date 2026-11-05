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EQS-News: RBI: Announcement of the result of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares following expiration of the grace period

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EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
RBI: Announcement of the result of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares following expiration of the grace period

06.11.2026 / 00:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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RBI: Announcement of the result of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares following expiration of the grace period

Vienna, 6 November 2026. On 14 May 2026, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”). The acceptance period for the Offer ended on 29 July 2026, 17:00 CEST.

Pursuant to Section 19 (3) of the Austrian Takeover Act, the acceptance period for Addiko shareholders who had not accepted the Offer by that time was extended until 3 November 2026, 17:00 CET.

By the end of the grace period, declarations of acceptance relating to a total of 18,688,243 Addiko shares had been submitted to the payment and settlement agent. This corresponds to 96.79 per cent of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer.

The Offer remains subject to the fulfilment of the conditions precedent to completion set out in Section 4.1 of the updated Offer Document (link). The transaction was notified to the competent competition authorities in Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Kosovo and Albania. Competition clearance has already been obtained in all jurisdictions except Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Applications for regulatory approvals were submitted to the competent supervisory authorities in Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina. RBI is engaged in constructive dialogue with all relevant banking supervisory authorities, and the respective approval processes are progressing as planned. The regulatory approval process in Serbia has already been successfully completed.

Settlement will take place no later than ten trading days after the conditions precedent to completion pursuant to Section 4.1 of the Offer Document have been fulfilled. All conditions precedent to completion must be fulfilled by 14 May 2027 at the latest.

Provided that all conditions precedent to completion are fulfilled and the Offer has therefore become binding, following settlement of the Offer RBI will hold a total of 18,688,557 Addiko shares. This corresponds to 95.74 per cent of Addiko’s total current share capital.

Following the revocation of Alta Banka’s banking license by the National Bank of Serbia, the planned carve-out of Addiko Bank a.d. Beograd (Serbia), Addiko Bank d.d. Sarajevo and Addiko Bank d.d. Banja Luka (both Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as Addiko Bank A.D. Podgorica (Montenegro), currently appears unlikely. RBI therefore expects to retain all Addiko subsidiaries.
For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Financial Steering & Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com
 

06.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
EQS News ID: 2429472

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2429472  06.11.2026 CET/CEST

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