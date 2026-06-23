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EQS-News: RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 22 June 2026

24.06.26 08:30 Uhr
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EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 22 June 2026

24.06.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RBI on the interim status of acceptances of the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares as of 22 June 2026

Vienna, 24June 2026. On 14 May 2026, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”).

RBI hereby announces that, as of 22 June 2026, 9:30 CEST, it has received declarations of acceptance relating to a total of 9,890,151 Addiko shares corresponding to 50.72% of all issued Addiko shares.

This includes 1,878,167 Addiko shares held by Alta Group d.o.o. corresponding to 9.63% of all issued Addiko shares.

The above acceptances are subject to the statutory withdrawal right pursuant to Section 17 ATA to the extent they have been effected prior to the publication of an improvement of a competing offer for the Addiko shares on 11 June 2026 (this also applies to potential future improvements). As of 22 June 2026, 9:30 CEST, no declarations of withdrawal have been received by the payment and settlement agent.

The acceptance period for the Offer ends on 22 July 2026, 17:00 CEST.

For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com
 


24.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2352354

 
End of News EQS News Service

2352354  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

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