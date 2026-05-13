DAX24.137 +0,8%Est505.861 +0,9%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,9500 -3,8%Nas26.402 +1,2%Bitcoin68.170 +0,7%Euro1,1711 ±-0,0%Öl106,0 +0,3%Gold4.692 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 SAP 716460 Infineon 623100 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 Micron Technology 869020 Lufthansa 823212 Plug Power A1JA81 Intel 855681 RENK RENK73 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Amazon 906866
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Cisco mit Gewinnsprung und Rekordumsatz - Jahresprognosen angehoben -- BMW-Hauptversammlung besiegelt das Aus für Vorzugspapiere -- Xpeng und VW im Fokus
Top News
Wie man Öl in volatilen Märkten handelt: Worauf man achten sollte und wie man sich vorbereitet Wie man Öl in volatilen Märkten handelt: Worauf man achten sollte und wie man sich vorbereitet
Handelskonflikt im Fokus: Trump und Xi führen Gespräche in Peking Handelskonflikt im Fokus: Trump und Xi führen Gespräche in Peking
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-News: RBI publishes voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares at EUR 26.50 per share

14.05.26 07:50 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Raiffeisen
46,50 EUR 0,12 EUR 0,26%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
RBI publishes voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares at EUR 26.50 per share

14.05.2026 / 07:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RBI publishes voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares at EUR 26.50 per share
 
  • Voluntary public tender offer document published on RBI website
  • Acceptance period for Addiko shareholders ends on 22 July 2026

Vienna, 14 May 2026. Following the expiration of the review period for the Austrian Takeover Commission (Übernahmekommission), Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has today published the voluntary public tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Vienna-based Addiko Bank AG (Addiko) not held by Addiko itself.

As announced on 13 May 2026, RBI offers a cash price of EUR 26.50 per Addiko share (cum dividend 2025).

The intended offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of more than 75 per cent of all issued and outstanding Addiko shares and will be subject to antitrust and regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions (no material adverse change of Addiko).

The acceptance period starts on 14 May 2026 and ends on 22 July 2026, 5:00 pm CEST. The full voluntary public tender offer documentation can be found on the RBI website under publications according to Austrian Takeover Law (link).
For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com
 

14.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2327436

 
End of News EQS News Service

2327436  14.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Raiffeisen

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Raiffeisen

DatumRatingAnalyst
29.11.2012Raiffeisen Bank International holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
29.11.2012Raiffeisen Bank International equal-weightMorgan Stanley
29.11.2012Raiffeisen Bank International underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
07.09.2012Raiffeisen Bank International holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
06.09.2012Raiffeisen Bank International reduceNomura
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.08.2012Raiffeisen Bank International overweightJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
25.05.2012Raiffeisen Bank International kaufenErste Bank AG
20.04.2012Raiffeisen Bank International kaufenErste Bank AG
30.03.2012Raiffeisen Bank International kaufenErste Bank AG
02.03.2012Raiffeisen Bank International kaufenErste Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.11.2012Raiffeisen Bank International holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
29.11.2012Raiffeisen Bank International equal-weightMorgan Stanley
07.09.2012Raiffeisen Bank International holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
30.08.2012Raiffeisen Bank International neutralUBS AG
28.08.2012Raiffeisen Bank International neutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.11.2012Raiffeisen Bank International underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
06.09.2012Raiffeisen Bank International reduceNomura
16.02.2012Raiffeisen Bank International sellUBS AG
26.08.2011Raiffeisen Bank International reduceNomura
04.07.2011Raiffeisen Bank International reduceNomura

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Raiffeisen nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen