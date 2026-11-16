EQS-News: RC Industrie Immobilien SE: Strategic partnership for the development of data centres

EQS-News: RC Industrie Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Alliance

RC Industrie Immobilien SE: Strategic partnership for the development of data centres



16.11.2026 / 10:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





RC Industrie Immobilien SE: Strategic partnership for the development of data centres



Hamburg, November 16, 2026 – RC Industrie Immobilien SE (the “Company”, ISIN DE000A41EC29; WKN A41EC2) has agreed a strategic partnership with an internationally active company operating in green energy and services. The cooperation aims to realise opportunities to convert existing light industrial properties into data centres.



The Company sees an extensive pipeline of industrial properties in Germany. Selected properties may be suitable for conversion into data centres. The partner contributes a network and experience in this field and, in particular, has access to green electricity at the scale required.



The cooperation was prompted by a specific property in the Company’s pipeline.



Sonja Petersen, Managing Director (CEO) of RC Industrie Immobilien SE, explains: “The properties in our business segment are located in commercial and industrial areas. Many of our tenants also already have high-capacity electricity connections. These site characteristics can support the development of data centres. Our primary focus remains the acquisition and management of properties with strong cash flows in good locations. Where there is additional conversion potential, we want to realise it for the benefit of the Company and our shareholders. I am pleased that we can draw on our partner’s expertise and network to do so.”



Rolf Elgeti, Chairman of the Administrative Board of RC Industrie Immobilien SE, adds: “Alongside strong cash flows, healthy rental growth and portfolio effects, the conversion potential of light industrial sites provides additional options. This has long made the segment attractive to me. Sites occupied by energy-intensive businesses currently facing economic pressure may, in particular, offer potential for such conversions. We intend to assess and pursue these opportunities selectively.”



Contact

RC Industrie Immobilien SE

Sonja Petersen – Managing Director (CEO)

Hermannstraße 40, 20095 Hamburg, Germany

T: +49 (0)40 3688 126 77

E: info@rc-industrieimmobilien.com

W: www.rc-industrieimmobilien.com



About RC Industrie Immobilien SE

RC Industrie Immobilien SE is a property company listed on the Open Market. It is building a diversified German light industrial portfolio of small and medium-sized commercial, production and logistics properties. It uses its own teams and processes to acquire and manage these properties.