EQS-News: Readcrest Capital postpones the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements until mid-May 2026 – Sale of the UK nursing home business requires an adjusted presentation

EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Readcrest Capital postpones the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements until mid-May 2026 – Sale of the UK nursing home business requires an adjusted presentation



23.04.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Readcrest Capital postpones the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements until mid-May 2026 – Sale of the UK nursing home business requires an adjusted presentation

Hamburg, April 23, 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG (“the Company”, DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) informs its shareholders that the publication of the audited consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year has been postponed. The Company’s audited annual financial statements will be published as planned on April 30, 2026; the audited consolidated financial statements are expected to follow on May 21, 2026.

The reason for the postponement is a positive development: the successful sale of the care home business in the United Kingdom, which was closed on April 17, 2026. As a result of this transaction, the affected companies must be reported as discontinued operations in the consolidated financial statements. This means that their earnings contributions must be presented separately and the prior-year figures adjusted accordingly so that shareholders and investors can clearly see the performance of continuing operations. This additional work and its careful review require a little more time.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

This results in no changes whatsoever to the company’s operating business or financial position. The postponement is purely technical in nature and does not indicate any issues in the financial statements.

Contact

Readcrest Capital AG

Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Management Board

Schopenstehl 22, D-20095 Hamburg

T: +49 40 679 580-22

M: info@readcrest.com

W: https://www.readcrest.com/

About Readcrest Capital AG

Readcrest Capital AG is a publicly traded company focused on real estate and special-situations investments. The company relies on stable cash flows from systemically important healthcare services in the United Kingdom. Building on this foundation, Readcrest Capital focuses on developing promising residential construction projects in high-growth regions of Germany.