EQS-News: Readcrest Capital postpones the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements until mid-May 2026 – Sale of the UK nursing home business requires an adjusted presentation
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EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
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Readcrest Capital postpones the publication of its audited consolidated financial statements until mid-May 2026 – Sale of the UK nursing home business requires an adjusted presentation
Hamburg, April 23, 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG (“the Company”, DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) informs its shareholders that the publication of the audited consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year has been postponed. The Company’s audited annual financial statements will be published as planned on April 30, 2026; the audited consolidated financial statements are expected to follow on May 21, 2026.
The reason for the postponement is a positive development: the successful sale of the care home business in the United Kingdom, which was closed on April 17, 2026. As a result of this transaction, the affected companies must be reported as discontinued operations in the consolidated financial statements. This means that their earnings contributions must be presented separately and the prior-year figures adjusted accordingly so that shareholders and investors can clearly see the performance of continuing operations. This additional work and its careful review require a little more time.
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This results in no changes whatsoever to the company’s operating business or financial position. The postponement is purely technical in nature and does not indicate any issues in the financial statements.
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About Readcrest Capital AG
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23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Readcrest Capital AG
|Schopenstehl 22
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 67958022
|E-mail:
|info@readcrest.com
|Internet:
|www.readcrest.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LE3J1
|WKN:
|A0LE3J
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2313930
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2313930 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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