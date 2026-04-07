EQS-News: Readcrest Capital to build 100 apartments in Schwerin - Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027
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EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
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Readcrest Capital to build 100 apartments in Schwerin - Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027
Hamburg, April 13, 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG ("Company," DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) is realizing another project from the insolvency estate of AOC | Die Stadtentwickler GmbH ("AOC"): a plot of approximately 10,000 sqm in Schwerin, for which a building permit for 100 apartments with a rental area of approximately 8,000 sqm has already been obtained under the project name "Quartier am Zoo."
The capital of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has developed into an up-and-coming business and residential location and benefits from being established as an educational hub with four universities, while also forming part of the Hamburg Metropolitan Region. The development is distinguished by its green setting in the immediate vicinity of Lake Schwerin (Schweriner Innensee) and Zippendorf Beach. The project will be realized to the KfW 40 QNG standard and will receive DGNB "Gold" certification. The Company expects to commence construction in Q1/2027.
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Further details and key figures about the project will be available on the company’s website shortly.
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13.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Readcrest Capital AG
|Schopenstehl 22
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 67958022
|E-mail:
|info@readcrest.com
|Internet:
|www.readcrest.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LE3J1
|WKN:
|A0LE3J
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2307432
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2307432 13.04.2026 CET/CEST
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