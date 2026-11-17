EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Strategic Company Decision

REPLOID and PreZero join forces on larvae processing in a joint venture: Insect protein for the animal feed industry



17.11.2026 / 15:16 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

REPLOID and PreZero join forces on larvae processing in a joint venture: Insect protein for the animal feed industry

WELS, Austria – November 17, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) and PreZero Stiftung & Co. KG (“PreZero”) are moving forward with the establishment of their joint venture for the processing and marketing of insect protein under revised contractual terms: PreZero will hold 75.1% and REPLOID 24.9% of the shares in the new company.



The joint venture: Processing and distribution from a single source

Both partners supply the joint venture with black soldier fly larvae from facilities using REPLOID’s ReFarmUnit technology. The larvae are reared on organic residual materials from the food industry, growing to 25 times their original body mass in the process.

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The joint venture procures the larvae from the two partner companies and processes them on an industrial scale into protein products for the international animal feed industry. These include fresh insect slurry, hydrolyzed protein, and frozen protein slabs. The joint venture distributes the products independently to manufacturers of pet food, aquaculture feed, and livestock feed.

The joint venture combines the strengths of both partners:

PreZero contributes access to large volumes of organic residual materials, logistics expertise, and industrial reach.

REPLOID provides the ReFarmUnit, a scalable, field-proven technology for rearing larvae.

In the spring of 2026, PreZero contracted REPLOID to supply its ReFarmUnit technology for the Buchen site in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The ReFarmUnit is scheduled to become operational in 2027.

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What this means for the animal feed industry

For animal feed manufacturers and their customers, a significant share of emissions occurs along the supply chain (Scope 3 emissions). Protein sources such as imported soy or fishmeal generate emissions through land use, transportation, and fishing.



Insect protein derived from regional residual materials offers an attractive alternative that is less directly dependent on agricultural land and marine resources. It can help manufacturers strengthen their deforestation-free supply chains and pursue their climate goals – with corresponding benefits for sustainability reporting under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

By incorporating insect larvae into conventional animal feed formulations, manufacturers can also offer products that make a greater contribution to animal welfare. Insect protein, insect fat, and the chitin in the larvae’s exoskeleton can have demonstrable positive effects on animal health.

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for recovering locally sourced organic byproducts from the food industry on an industrial scale.

The Group deploys and services modular, scalable plants (ReFarmUnits) for its customers, particularly in the industrial and agricultural sectors. In these plants, Black Soldier Fly larvae process organic residual materials (bioconversion). The larvae are fed a feed mix tailored to the specific site. Based on the Group's own research and development, this feed mix is formulated from residual materials from the regional food value chain. After one week, the larvae have completed their work and increased to approximately 25 times their original weight. Customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them over for central marketing or further processing.

REPLOID markets the larvae either directly or after further processing, for example to customers in the animal-feed industry. The Company is driving the vertical integration of its value chain and also markets its own animal feed. REPLOID produces premium organic fertilizer from the by-products of the recovery process (insect frass).

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID also offers an economically attractive solution for the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, conserving key resources.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 200 people.



Contact

Hans Lang | Director of Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu