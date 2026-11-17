EQS-News: REPLOID and PreZero join forces on larvae processing in a joint venture: Insect protein for the animal feed industry
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EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG
/ Key word(s): Joint Venture/Strategic Company Decision
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CORPORATE NEWS
REPLOID and PreZero join forces on larvae processing in a joint venture: Insect protein for the animal feed industry
WELS, Austria – November 17, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) and PreZero Stiftung & Co. KG (“PreZero”) are moving forward with the establishment of their joint venture for the processing and marketing of insect protein under revised contractual terms: PreZero will hold 75.1% and REPLOID 24.9% of the shares in the new company.
Both partners supply the joint venture with black soldier fly larvae from facilities using REPLOID’s ReFarmUnit technology. The larvae are reared on organic residual materials from the food industry, growing to 25 times their original body mass in the process.
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The joint venture procures the larvae from the two partner companies and processes them on an industrial scale into protein products for the international animal feed industry. These include fresh insect slurry, hydrolyzed protein, and frozen protein slabs. The joint venture distributes the products independently to manufacturers of pet food, aquaculture feed, and livestock feed.
The joint venture combines the strengths of both partners:
In the spring of 2026, PreZero contracted REPLOID to supply its ReFarmUnit technology for the Buchen site in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The ReFarmUnit is scheduled to become operational in 2027.
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For animal feed manufacturers and their customers, a significant share of emissions occurs along the supply chain (Scope 3 emissions). Protein sources such as imported soy or fishmeal generate emissions through land use, transportation, and fishing.
By incorporating insect larvae into conventional animal feed formulations, manufacturers can also offer products that make a greater contribution to animal welfare. Insect protein, insect fat, and the chitin in the larvae’s exoskeleton can have demonstrable positive effects on animal health.
About REPLOID Group AG
REPLOID markets the larvae either directly or after further processing, for example to customers in the animal-feed industry. The Company is driving the vertical integration of its value chain and also markets its own animal feed. REPLOID produces premium organic fertilizer from the by-products of the recovery process (insect frass).
With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID also offers an economically attractive solution for the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, conserving key resources.
REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 200 people.
Hans Lang | Director of Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu
17.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Durisolstraße 6
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 660 / 776 50 40
|E-mail:
|office@reploid.eu
|Internet:
|reploid.eu
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3HRX5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12
|EQS News ID:
|2436916
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2436916 17.11.2026 CET/CEST
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