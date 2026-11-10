EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG pursues entry in the US market and secures exclusivity to conduct due diligence for the potential acquisition of Chapul, LLC.

EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision

REPLOID Group AG pursues entry in the US market and secures exclusivity to conduct due diligence for the potential acquisition of Chapul, LLC.



10.11.2026 / 18:54 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

REPLOID Group AG pursues entry in the US market and secures exclusivity to conduct due diligence for the potential acquisition of Chapul, LLC.

Wels, Austria – November 10, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") today entered into a non-binding term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) regarding the potential acquisition of 100% of Chapul, LLC (“CHAPUL”), a US-based insect farming company. CHAPUL is one of the two leading companies in the United States that design, build and operate insect farms and convert organic waste into animal feed and fertilizer.

The Term Sheet provides for a 90-day exclusivity period to complete due diligence. The potential consideration for the acquisition is approximately $12 million, expected to be paid through a combination of newly issued REPLOID shares, cash and warrants.

Philip Pauer, CEO and Founder of REPLOID, commented: “North America is strategic growth market for REPLOID. The acquisition would therefore represent a milestone in the Company’s growth trajectory.”

Werbung

Closing of the transaction is subject to, among other things, satisfactory completion of due diligence and various board approvals.

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for recovering locally sourced organic byproducts from the food industry on an industrial scale.

The Group deploys and services modular, scalable plants (ReFarmUnits) for its customers, particularly in the industrial and agricultural sectors. In these plants, Black Soldier Fly larvae process organic residual materials (bioconversion). The larvae are fed a feed mix tailored to the specific site. Based on the Group's own research and development, this feed mix is formulated from residual materials from the regional food value chain. After one week, the larvae have completed their work and increased to approximately 25 times their original weight. Customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them over for central marketing or further processing.

Werbung

REPLOID markets the larvae either directly or after further processing, for example to customers in the animal-feed industry. The Company is driving the vertical integration of its value chain and also markets its own animal feed. REPLOID produces premium organic fertilizer from the by-products of the recovery process (insect frass).

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID also offers an economically attractive solution for the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, sustainably conserving key resources.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 200 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director of Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu