EQS-News: REPLY: Launch of a share buyback program for a maximum number of 3,607,950 shares

EQS-News: Reply SpA / Key word(s): Share Buyback

REPLY: Launch of a share buyback program for a maximum number of 3,607,950 shares



09.04.2026 / 18:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Reply S.p.A. [EXM, STAR: REY] (“Reply” or the “Company”) announces the launch of a buyback program for its ordinary shares (the “Shares”) starting from April 13, 2026, in execution of the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 23, 2025, and the subsequent resolution adopted by the Board of Directors on May 12, 2025 (the “Program”).

Purpose of the Program

The purpose of the Program is the purchase of Shares to serve equity-based incentive plans, transactions aimed at acquiring equity interests, extraordinary finance operations, and/or the conclusion of agreements with strategic partners.

For the purposes of implementing the Program, the purchase of Shares will be carried out on the regulated market Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and on CBOE Europe Equity, through the authorized intermediary Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., appointed to execute the Program. The intermediary will operate with full independence, in accordance with operating procedures designed to ensure equal treatment of shareholders as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Minimum and Maximum Purchase Price and Daily Quantity of Shares

The maximum number of treasury shares subject to the Program will not exceed 3,607,950 ordinary shares of Reply S.p.A. (representing 9.64398% of the current share capital), with a nominal value of Euro 0.13 each, for a maximum total consideration of Euro 550,000,000.

Minimum and maximum price and daily volume of shares purchased

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 23, 2025, the purchase price may not be lower than the nominal value (currently Euro 0.13) and may not exceed the official price of transactions recorded on the regulated market Euronext Milan on the day prior to the purchase, increased by 20%.

The number of Shares purchased on each trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume of Reply ordinary shares on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume over the 20 (twenty) trading days preceding the purchase date.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Duration of the Program

From April 13, 2026, to October 23, 2026, the date on which the 18-month period from the approval of the Shareholders’ Meeting of April 23, 2025 will expire, as provided for by Article 2357 of the Italian Civil Code.

The purchase of Shares may in any case be carried partially and/or suspended at any time, subject to the prompt disclosure to the market in the manner and within the deadlines required by applicable law. It should be noted that, in light of its aforementioned purpose, the Program is not intended for any capital reduction operation.

Reply will disclose the transactions carried out under the Program to the competent authorities and to the market, including by publication on its website, in accordance with the procedures and timing set out in the applicable regulations.

As of the date of this press release, the Company holds 133,192 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.35602% of the share capital.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

Media Contacts Investor Relation Contacts Reply Reply Fabio Zappelli Michael Lueckenkoetter f.zappelli@reply.com m.lueckenkoetter@reply.com Tel. +390117711594 Tel. +4952415009611 Paolo Capitelli p.capitelli@reply.com Tel. +390117711594



April 9, 2026

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.