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EQS-News: Report for the first nine months and third quarter 2026

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Telekom Austria AG
8.49 EUR 0.02 EUR 0.24 %
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EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/9 Month figures
Report for the first nine months and third quarter 2026

20.10.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Highlights
  • Revenues: +4.6% versus Q3 2025, driven by service revenue growth
  • Service revenues: +3.9% in Q3; strong growth in CEE, decline in Austria slowed
  • Core OPEX: Increase in Q3 driven by electricity costs and product-related cost increases
  • EBITDA excl. restructuring: +1.9% in Q3 driven by growth in Serbia and Belarus; growth in all markets except Austria
  • Net result: +9.9% higher in Q1-Q3 2026, also supported by better financial result
  • Free cash flow: +8.1% in Q1-Q3 2026 mainly due to better operational results
  • Rating: In October 2026, Moody's confirmed its credit rating for Telekom Austria AG with 'A3'
  • Outlook revised: Total revenue growth of around 4% (previously: 2-3%), CAPEX excluding spectrum and M&A of around EUR 850 mn (previously: around EUR 750 mn)

Relevant material related to the results is available at the following link:
Results center - A1 Group
Further information is available on our website:
Investor Relations - A1 Group
 
 

20.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
1020 Vienna
Austria
Phone: 004350664 47500
E-mail: investor.relations@a1.group
Internet: www.a1.com
ISIN: AT0000720008
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900KCNFQU5OJH7L33
EQS News ID: 2418992

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2418992  20.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Telekom Austria Aktie News

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Telekom Austria Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Telekom Austria nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Datum Rating Analyst
19.03.13 Telekom Austria verkaufen Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.03.13 Telekom Austria halten Deutsche Bank AG
23.11.12 Telekom Austria buy Citigroup Corp.
15.11.12 Telekom Austria buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.11.12 Telekom Austria reduce Nomura

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