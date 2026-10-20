EQS-News: Report for the first nine months and third quarter 2026

|
EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG
/ Key word(s): Interim Report/9 Month figures
Report for the first nine months and third quarter 2026
20.10.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Highlights
- Revenues: +4.6% versus Q3 2025, driven by service revenue growth
- Service revenues: +3.9% in Q3; strong growth in CEE, decline in Austria slowed
- Core OPEX: Increase in Q3 driven by electricity costs and product-related cost increases
- EBITDA excl. restructuring: +1.9% in Q3 driven by growth in Serbia and Belarus; growth in all markets except Austria
- Net result: +9.9% higher in Q1-Q3 2026, also supported by better financial result
- Free cash flow: +8.1% in Q1-Q3 2026 mainly due to better operational results
- Rating: In October 2026, Moody's confirmed its credit rating for Telekom Austria AG with 'A3'
- Outlook revised: Total revenue growth of around 4% (previously: 2-3%), CAPEX excluding spectrum and M&A of around EUR 850 mn (previously: around EUR 750 mn)
Relevant material related to the results is available at the following link:Results center - A1 Group
Further information is available on our website:Investor Relations - A1 Group
20.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Telekom Austria AG
|
|Lassallestrasse 9
|
|1020 Vienna
|
|Austria
|Phone:
|004350664 47500
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@a1.group
|Internet:
|www.a1.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000720008
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900KCNFQU5OJH7L33
|EQS News ID:
|2418992
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2418992 20.10.2026 CET/CEST
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