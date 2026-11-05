DAX 26.616 +0,7%ESt50 6.309 +0,7%MSCI World 4.922 +1,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,64 -1,0%Nas 25.737 +1,4%Bitcoin 71.412 -0,3%Euro 1,1243 +0,1%Öl 95,3 +0,7%Gold 4.128 +1,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reports results for the third quarter of 2026

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
14.20 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.0 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reports results for the third quarter of 2026

05.11.2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

CORPORATE NEWS

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reports results for the third quarter of 2026

  • Group makes targeted investments in state-of-the-art medical technology
  • Number of patients treated up 8.3%, with revenues increasing to
    EUR 1,304 million
  • Increase in the operating result is driven by a 3.25% surcharge on hospital services, which is accounted for in 2026
  • Strong capital base with high equity ratio provides solid foundation for optimising inpatient and outpatient care structures

 

Bad Neustadt, 5 November 2026 – RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG closed the first nine months of 2026 with strong earnings growth. Despite healthcare policy challenges and a difficult economic environment, the number of patients was increased and consolidated profit was improved.

Werbung

From January to September 2026 a total of 764,248 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the Group’s hospitals and medical care centres, an increase of 8.3% (9M 2025: 705,830). Consolidated revenue of EUR 1,303.8 million exceeded the previous year’s level (9M 2025: EUR 1,262.1 million), and EBITDA was EUR 83.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 71.8 million). The result is impacted by a billing surcharge (3.25% on hospital services) that is accounted for and reported under "other income" through October 2026. It is intended to offset the increases in personnel and non-personnel costs experienced in previous years. Consolidated profit increased to EUR 32.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 25.1 million).

The increase is primarily the result of higher capacity utilization at clinics and medical care centers, as well as an increase in patient numbers, particularly in the outpatient sector. The company’s strong capital base with an equity ratio of 74.7% moreover provides a solid foundation for optimising inpatient and outpatient care structures.

Dr. Gunther K. Weiß, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: “Our successful third quarter shows that financial stability and medical excellence are inseparable, going hand in hand. Underlying this success is the tremendous trust out patients put in us. This sustainable basis is what allows us to continue making targeted investments in state-of-the-art medical technology and care offerings.”

Werbung

This course of innovation is evident in two selected investments: at Universitätsklinikum Marburg, a state-of-the-art photon-counting computer tomograph was put into service. That makes RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG the only hospital group in Germany having four newest-generation units of this kind in operation. With the new hybrid operating theatre in Frankfurt (Oder), the hospital has expanded its treatment range, thus strengthening its interdisciplinary structures and giving a further major boost to the maximum care facility’s care offerings in the Ostbrandenburg region.

Dr. Stefan Stranz, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: “This forward-looking investment strategy ensures that we can continue to operate effectively in a market environment facing far-reaching and sweeping change. Thanks to our solid financial basis and our collaboration within the ASKLEPIOS Group network, we can take on and actively shape this transformation process from a position of strength.”

Outlook for 2026

For the current financial year, we expect revenues of EUR 1.7 billion within a range of plus or minus 5%. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/ amortisation (EBITDA), we expect a level of between EUR 110 million and EUR 125 million. In addition to financial performance indicators, we also take account of the non-financial performance indicators of number of cases and cost weights in the management of the company and expect these to show a moderate improvement over the previous year.

The financial year will be significantly impacted by the unfolding legislation process and the considerable uncertainties it holds. Particularly the Hospital Reform Adjustment Act (Krankenhausreformanpassungsgesetz, KHAG) that entered into force on 15 April 2026 and the Statutory Health Insurance (SHI) Contribution Rate Stabilisation Act (GKV-Beitragsstabilisierungsgesetz, GKV-BstabG) (GKV-BStabG) adopted by the German Federal Parliament on 10 July 2026 seek to further enhance quality and efficiency in the healthcare system, but at the same time will put hospitals under greater financial pressure in the short term.

The company’s forecast is therefore subject to particular uncertainties. It is not yet possible at this time to reliably forecast what overall impact the ongoing regulatory interference, implementation of the hospital reform as well as further possible adjustments by the legislator will have. On top of that, ongoing global crises and negative economic impacts are resulting among other things in higher prices, supply bottlenecks and general market volatility.


The Quarterly Statement for Q3 2026 is published on the Internet.


CONTACT

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Group Finance
Norman Dittes | T. +49 9771 65-12210 | norman.dittes@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Corporate Communications
Heike Ochmann | T. +49 9771 65-12130 | heike.ochmann@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | D-97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale

 

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany, with five highly specialised maximum- and intermediate-care facilities: Campus Bad Neustadt, Zentralklinik Bad Berka, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder) as well as the Giessen and Marburg University Hospitals (UKGM). As a modern, diverse and future-oriented Company, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is attractive both as a provider of training and an employer. With over 19,100 employees, the Group offers excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to research and teaching. Each year, we treat a total of 938,000 patients at our hospitals and medical care centres (MVZs) on an outpatient and inpatient basis. Die RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is a company of the ASKLEPIOS Group. www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com


05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
Salzburger Leite 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0
Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467
E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007042301
WKN: 704230
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900MVGMIVUDQY9E20
EQS News ID: 2428858

 
End of News EQS News Service

2428858  05.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktie News

DatumMeistgelesen
Werbung

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für RHÖN-KLINIKUM nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
08.06.20 RHÖN-KLINIKUM Verkaufen Independent Research GmbH
27.03.20 RHÖN-KLINIKUM Halten Independent Research GmbH
05.03.20 RHÖN-KLINIKUM Verkaufen Independent Research GmbH
03.03.20 RHÖN-KLINIKUM Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.03.20 RHÖN-KLINIKUM Hold Kepler Cheuvreux

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.