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EQS-News: Ringmetall acquires Rapak and enters the North American bag-in-box market

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EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Ringmetall acquires Rapak and enters the North American bag-in-box market

29.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Ringmetall acquires Rapak and enters the North American bag-in-box market

  • Acquisition of Rapak, LLC with offices in Indianapolis, IN and Woodridge, IL; closing scheduled for November 2
  • Rapak produces bag-in-box packaging for food, beverages and industrial liquids as well as the associated filling lines
  • Ringmetall becomes the fourth largest bag-in-box manufacturer worldwide

Munich, 29th October 2026 – Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, has agreed to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Rapak, LLC, headquartered in Woodridge, IL, USA. Closing is scheduled for November 2, 2026. The purchase price has been agreed not to be disclosed. With the acquisition, Ringmetall is entering the bag-in-box market in North America and at the same time strengthening the Liner business unit.

Rapak is a producer of bag-in-box packaging for liquid food, beverages and industrial applications. The company operates at its two sites in Indianapolis, IN and Woodridge, IL and produces flexible bag-in-box bags and filling systems. Rapak generates revenues of around USD 20 million with approximately 50 employees.

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Rapak complements the existing liner portfolio of the Ringmetall Group in North America with bag-in-box systems and the appropriate filling technology, thus strengthening the positioning of the Ringmetall Group in the growing bag-in-box market in the USA. Following the acquisition, Ringmetall will, according to its own estimates, become the fourth-largest manufacturer of bag-in-box systems worldwide.

In addition, there is synergy potential that is to be realized in the course of the integration. These synergies result in additional earnings potential for Rapak. The acquisition will be financed by own funds and free agreed credit lines.

"The acquisition of Rapak is already the fourth acquisition this year after Makplast, the thermoforming division of New England Plastics and Vinbag and shows how consistently we are implementing our buy and build strategy," explains Christoph Petri, Co-CEO of Ringmetall SE. "We owe the fact that we are able to acquire at this rate to our integration strength: We are quickly integrating new companies into the structures of the Ringmetall Group and leveraging the existing synergies without neglecting the operating business. With the established bag-in-box producer Rapak, we are now opening up the growing North American bag-in-box market and adding an important building block to our liner range in the USA."

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The integration of the acquired company into the Ringmetall Group will take place shortly after the closing of the transaction.

Further information on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at www.ringmetall.de.

 

Contact:

David Stakemeier
Ringmetall SE
Phone: +49 (0) 89 45 220 98 0
E-mail: ir@ringmetall.de

About the Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces highly secure closure systems and inner sleeves for industrial drums in the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. In addition, Ringmetall offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Munich, the group of companies is represented by worldwide production and sales offices in Germany, France, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Finland as well as China, the USA and South Africa.


29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089 / 45 22 098 - 0
Fax: 089 / 45 22 098 - 22
E-mail: info@ringmetall.de
Internet: www.ringmetall.de
ISIN: DE000A3E5E55
WKN: A3E5E5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912001LS9HMTYQODO63
EQS News ID: 2423966

 
End of News EQS News Service

2423966  29.10.2026 CET/CEST

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