EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Reports 38% Revenue Growth and Profitable Second Quarter

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Reports 38% Revenue Growth and Profitable Second Quarter



14.08.2026 / 15:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Company Generated Quarterly Net Income of Approximately $375,000, Compared With a Net Loss in the Prior-Year Period

FISHERS, IN - August 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce today its financial and operating results for the Company’s second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Royalty Management reported second quarter revenue of approximately $1.83 million, representing an increase of approximately 38% compared with $1.33 million during the same period in 2025. The Company generated net income of approximately $375,000 for the quarter, compared with a net loss of approximately $50,000 in the second quarter of 2025.

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For the six months ended June 30, 2026, total revenue increased approximately 54% to $3.47 million, compared with $2.25 million during the first six months of the prior year in 2025. The continued growth was primarily driven by the performance of the Company’s environmental services operations, which generated approximately $3.42 million of first-half revenue and approximately $216,000 of segment operating income.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $16.82 million in total assets and positive working capital of approximately $646,000. Royalty Management also continued its quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.0025 per share, consistent with its previously announced annual dividend rate of $0.01 per common share.

Additional Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Highlights Include:

Q2 2026 revenue increased approximately 38% to $1.83 million.

Q2 2026 net income totaled approximately $375,000, compared with a net loss of approximately $50,000 in the prior-year quarter.

First half revenue increased approximately 54% to $3.47 million.

Environmental services revenue increased to approximately $3.42 million for the first half of 2026, compared with approximately $2.20 million during the same period in 2025.

Environmental services generated approximately $216,000 of segment operating income during the first half of 2026.

Total assets reached approximately $16.82 million as of June 30, 2026.

The Company maintained positive working capital of approximately $646,000.

Royalty Management continued its quarterly cash dividend program for common shareholders.

“Our second-quarter profitability and continued revenue growth demonstrate the progress we are making in building a diversified platform of cash-generating businesses, royalties and strategic investments,” said Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Management Holding Corporation. “Revenue grew approximately 38% during the quarter and more than 54% during the first half of the year, reflecting the strength of our environmental services business and the scalability of our broader platform.”

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Sauve continued, “We believe Royalty Management is still in the early stages of realizing the value of its portfolio. Our objective is to use income generated by our operating assets to support the development of additional royalty interests across natural resources, critical minerals, environmental services and emerging technologies. We remain focused on disciplined growth, expanding recurring revenue and delivering long-term value to our shareholders while continuing our quarterly dividend.”

Tom continued, “In addition to our strong performance this past year and thus far in 2026, we are also seeing initial realization from our investment in intellectual property development for ReElement Technologies Corp., a refiner of critical minerals and rare earth elements. Our work to assist them to develop new technologies around mineral refining has started to bear fruit, as we have begun seeing initial royalties from this intellectual property paid to Royalty Management in the second quarter. We expect these revenues to only increase from here as ReElement continues to expand its operations and use of these patents.”

The Company’s second quarter net income included a non-cash gain of approximately $420,000 associated with the quarterly fair-value adjustment of its warrant liability. Because this accounting adjustment is tied principally to changes in the market price of the Company’s common stock, it may produce fluctuations in reported net income between reporting periods.

Royalty Management’s environmental services business remained its principal revenue contributor during the quarter. The Company believes this operation provides an important foundation of revenue and operating cash generation that can support the continued expansion of its royalty and investment portfolio.

Royalty Management’s complete unaudited financial statements and accompanying disclosures are included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and investors are encouraged to read the entire report.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

www.royaltymgmtcorp.com

(646) 245-2465



SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

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News Source: Royalty Management Holding Corp.