EQS-News: Sartorius opens new competence center for cell and gene therapy components in Freiburg, Germany

EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Sartorius opens new competence center for cell and gene therapy components in Freiburg, Germany (news with additional features)



21.05.2026 / 13:08 CET/CEST

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Wer­bung Wer­bung Göttingen, Germany | May 21, 2026

Sartorius opens new competence center for cell and gene therapy components in Freiburg, Germany Manufacturing capacity for quality-critical materials for the dynamic cell and gene therapy market more than doubled

Opening ceremony in the Haid industrial park with around 180 guests

Total investment of more than 140 million euros

State-of-the-art building technology with no use of fossil fuels

The life science group Sartorius has opened a new competence center in Freiburg, Germany, dedicated to the development and production of quality-critical materials for the cell and gene therapy market. In Freiburg, the company manufactures essential components such as cytokines and growth factors used in these novel therapies. With an investment of more than 140 million euros, Sartorius is reaffirming its strategic focus on this emerging business area. Cell and gene therapies are rapidly gaining importance worldwide and already account for around 30 percent of drug development pipelines.



“Cell and gene therapies offer patients hope for curing diseases that were previously considered untreatable. Cytokines, growth factors, and cell culture media are essential for the development and manufacture of these innovative therapies. As a key site in our global network for these critical materials, Freiburg serves a dynamic market with high requirements for speed, scalability, and process reliability. By significantly expanding our capacities, we can respond much more flexibly to demand from our biopharma customers and support them even better in bringing cell and gene therapies to patients faster and more efficiently,” said René Fáber, Head of the Bioprocess Solutions Division and member of the Sartorius Executive Board.



In the Haid industrial park, state-of-the-art production, laboratory, and office spaces have been created. The site covers approximately 18,000 square meters and can accommodate up to 180 employees. The new facility meets the highest GMP quality standards and thus the stringent requirements of the biopharmaceutical industry. In addition, it operates entirely without fossil fuels due to its innovative building technology: Geothermal energy provides heating, well water provides cooling, and solar panels generate electricity. For this consistent focus on sustainability, the site has already been recognized with a



“The expansion in Freiburg is the result of many years of close and constructive collaboration. We would particularly like to highlight the support provided by the City of Freiburg and our planning, construction, and technology partners. Together, we have created a facility that combines cutting-edge technology in research and production with sustainability,” said Daniel Spatz, Managing Director of Sartorius CellGenix in Freiburg.



The opening of the new plant marks an important milestone in the development of the Freiburg site. In 2021, Sartorius acquired a majority stake in CellGenix GmbH, which was founded in 1994 at the University Medical Center Freiburg. The company has been fully integrated into the Sartorius Group since early 2026. Over the past five years, the number of employees in Freiburg has nearly doubled to around 140 people.



The development of the site is part of a long-term investment program aimed at expanding Sartorius’s global research and manufacturing network. The objective is to prepare the company for further organic growth, strengthen its resilience, and continue to ensure high delivery reliability and consistent product quality across all locations. The life science group Sartorius has opened a new competence center in Freiburg, Germany, dedicated to the development and production of quality-critical materials for the cell and gene therapy market. In Freiburg, the company manufactures essential components such as cytokines and growth factors used in these novel therapies. With an investment of more than 140 million euros, Sartorius is reaffirming its strategic focus on this emerging business area. Cell and gene therapies are rapidly gaining importance worldwide and already account for around 30 percent of drug development pipelines.“Cell and gene therapies offer patients hope for curing diseases that were previously considered untreatable. Cytokines, growth factors, and cell culture media are essential for the development and manufacture of these innovative therapies. As a key site in our global network for these critical materials, Freiburg serves a dynamic market with high requirements for speed, scalability, and process reliability. By significantly expanding our capacities, we can respond much more flexibly to demand from our biopharma customers and support them even better in bringing cell and gene therapies to patients faster and more efficiently,” said René Fáber, Head of the Bioprocess Solutions Division and member of the Sartorius Executive Board.In the Haid industrial park, state-of-the-art production, laboratory, and office spaces have been created. The site covers approximately 18,000 square meters and can accommodate up to 180 employees. The new facility meets the highest GMP quality standards and thus the stringent requirements of the biopharmaceutical industry. In addition, it operates entirely without fossil fuels due to its innovative building technology: Geothermal energy provides heating, well water provides cooling, and solar panels generate electricity. For this consistent focus on sustainability, the site has already been recognized with a Gold pre-certification by the German Sustainable Building Council.“The expansion in Freiburg is the result of many years of close and constructive collaboration. We would particularly like to highlight the support provided by the City of Freiburg and our planning, construction, and technology partners. Together, we have created a facility that combines cutting-edge technology in research and production with sustainability,” said Daniel Spatz, Managing Director of Sartorius CellGenix in Freiburg.The opening of the new plant marks an important milestone in the development of the Freiburg site. In 2021, Sartorius acquired a majority stake in CellGenix GmbH, which was founded in 1994 at the University Medical Center Freiburg. The company has been fully integrated into the Sartorius Group since early 2026. Over the past five years, the number of employees in Freiburg has nearly doubled to around 140 people.The development of the site is part of a long-term investment program aimed at expanding Sartorius’s global research and manufacturing network. The objective is to prepare the company for further organic growth, strengthen its resilience, and continue to ensure high delivery reliability and consistent product quality across all locations.



Further information and photos

A profile of Sartorius Sartorius is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing industries. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster, and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Göttingen-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. More than 14,000 employees serve customers around the globe.

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+49 551 308 4067

leona.malorny@sartorius.com Visit our newsroom or follow Sartorius on LinkedIn Leona MalornyHead of External Communications+49 551 308 4067 Additional features:



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