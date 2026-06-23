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EQS-News: SBF AG strengthens the growth segment of sensor technology and electromechanics with two product innovations 

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EQS-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
SBF AG strengthens the growth segment of sensor technology and electromechanics with two product innovations 

17.08.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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SBF AG strengthens the growth segment of sensor technology and electromechanics with two product innovations 

Leipzig, 17 August 2026 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN: A2AAE2, “SBF”), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology, is further accelerating innovation in its “Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business segment. With the enhanced Automatic Label Feeder (ALF) and the automatic optical inspection system INSPECT, SBF offers two field-tested product innovations that address the megatrends of automation and digitalization. Both solutions were developed within the company’s own production operations and are now being commercialized as market-ready products for industrial customers with comparable requirements. In doing so, SBF is pursuing an innovation model that combines technological expertise with direct customer benefit while unlocking additional earnings potential.

“We are now even better positioned for the future with these product developments. INSPECT takes quality assurance in electronics manufacturing to a new level of automation. Solutions with high customer value and clear efficiency potential are exactly the kind of innovation with which the SBF Group aims to grow. In electronics manufacturing, traceability and automation are decisive competitive factors. With the Automatic Label Feeder, we’re addressing exactly that need and are continually expanding the technology’s capabilities to include new applications such as the labeling of printed circuit boards, electronic components, and now glass vials as well. This demonstrates the adaptability of our technology and sustainably strengthens our product portfolio,” explains Robert Stöcklinger, Member of the Management Board of SBF AG.

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Opening up new target industries through the further development of ALF

The Automatic Label Feeder sets the standard for precise, reliable labeling in industrial manufacturing processes. Originally developed for in-house use in electronics production, ALF has evolved into an independent product line following strong customer demand. With its latest enhancement, SBF is unlocking further growth potential: fully automated labeling of glass vials is now possible, opening up ALF to industries beyond electronics manufacturing, such as pharmaceuticals, laboratory diagnostics and fine chemicals. ALF’s platform architecture allows flexible adaptation to different production processes, thereby creating the basis for further growth.

Automating quality inspection of electronic assemblies

With INSPECT, SBF has reached another milestone in product development. The optical inspection system automates the quality inspection of electronic assemblies after SMD assembly and takes process control in electronics manufacturing to a new level. A high-resolution camera captures the assembled printed circuit board; the software independently identifies fiducial marks, component positions and orientations, reads all standard barcode and 2D code formats, and automatically documents the inspection results. The system can be set up within just a few minutes, while calibration and operating data are fully retained during updates. In addition, stability and robustness in continuous operation have been improved, ensuring that INSPECT continues to operate reliably even in the event of hardware failures.

Technological innovation strength

With these two products, SBF is once again demonstrating its innovative strength. They exemplify the company’s development approach: new technologies initially developed to optimize its own manufacturing processes create additional sales and growth potential once brought to market maturity. In this way, SBF is strengthening its product portfolio, which is specifically geared toward the needs of industrial customers. At the same time, these innovations reinforce the Group’s technological expertise in the megatrends of automation and digitalization. SBF benefits from this across all of its business segments.

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About the SBF Group:

The listed SBF Group is a specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology. Within the Group, highly specialized hidden champions that are leaders in their respective fields combine their expertise. With a high-quality and forward-looking product and service portfolio, SBF benefits from the megatrends of mobility, climate protection, automation and digitalization.

In the “Rolling Stock” business segment, the Tier 1 system supplier and development partner supplies the world’s leading rolling stock manufacturers with complex interior, ceiling and lighting systems “Made in Germany.” The “Public and Industrial Lighting” business segment comprises intelligent and customized LED systems for efficient lighting in industrial, municipal and infrastructure projects. In addition, the “Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business segment develops and manufactures forward-looking components and software for electromechanical products such as circuit boards, sensors and communication technology.

For more information, visit https://www.sbf-ag.com.

Corportate contact:

SBF AG
The Management Board
Zaucheweg 4
04316 Leipzig
Tel: +49 (0)341 65235 894
E-Mail: info@sbf-ag.com

Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
Alexander Neblung
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
Tel: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 70
E-Mail: sbf@kirchhoff.de


17.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SBF AG
Zaucheweg 4
04316 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)341 65235894
E-mail: info@sbf-ag.com
Internet: www.sbf-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2AAE22
WKN: A2AAE2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200JQA0PJDPUPXU64
EQS News ID: 2384112

 
End of News EQS News Service

2384112  17.08.2026 CET/CEST

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